AMD, Cisco, Nokia join Jio to launch Open Telecom AI Platform

Jio Platforms (JPL), together with AMD, Cisco, and Nokia, announced at Mobile World Congress 2025 plans to form an new Open Telecom AI Platform.

Designed to support today’s operators and service providers with real-world, AI-driven solutions, the Telecom AI Platform is set to drive efficiency, security, capabilities and new revenue opportunities for the service provider industry.

Fueled by the collective expertise of world leaders from across domains including RAN, Routing, AI Data Center, Security and Telecom, the Telecom AI Platform will create a new central intelligence layer for telecom and digital services. This multi-domain intelligence framework will integrate AI and automation into every layer of network operations.

The AI platform will be LLM agnostic and utilise open APIs to optimise its functionality and capabilities. By harnessing agentic AI and leveraging both Large Language Models (LLMs), domain-specific Small Language Models (SLMs), and non-GenAI machine learning techniques, the Telecom AI Platform will enable end-to-end intelligence for network management and operations.

“By harnessing agentic AI across all telco layers, we are building a multimodal, multidomain orchestrated workflow platform that redefines efficiency, intelligence, and security for the telecom industry,” says Mathew Oommen, group CEO of Reliance Jio. “In collaboration with AMD, Cisco, and Nokia, Jio is advancing the Open Telecom AI Platform to transform networks into self-optimizing, customer-aware ecosystems.

“This initiative goes beyond automation — it’s about enabling AI-driven, autonomous networks that adapt in real time, enhance user experiences, and create new service and revenue opportunities across the digital ecosystem.”

“AMD is proud to collaborate with Jio Platforms Limited, Cisco, and Nokia to power the next generation of AI-driven telecom infrastructure,” says Lisa Su, chair and CEO of AMD. “By leveraging our broad portfolio of high-performance CPUs, GPUs, and adaptive computing solutions, service providers will be able to create more secure, efficient, and scalable networks. Together we can bring the transformational benefits of AI to both operators and users and enable innovative services that will shape the future of communications and connectivity.”

“This collaboration with Jio Platforms, AMD and Nokia harnesses the expertise of industry leaders to revolutionize networks with AI,” says Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco. “Cisco is proud of the role we play here with integrated solutions from across our stack including Cisco Agile Services Networking, Data Center Networking, Compute, AI Defense, and Splunk Analytics. We look forward to seeing how the Telecom AI Platform will boost efficiency, enhance security, and unlock new revenue streams for service provider customers.”

“Nokia possesses trusted technology leadership in multiple domains, including RAN, Core, fixed of, IP and optical transport. We are delighted to bring this broad expertise to the table in service of today’s important announcement,” says Pekka Lundmark, president and CEO at Nokia. “The Telecom AI Platform will help Jio to optimize and monetize their network investments through enhanced performance, security, operational efficiency, automation and greatly improved customer experience, all via the immense power of artificial intelligence. I am proud that Nokia is contributing to this work.”

A New Open Framework for the Industry

The new Open Telecom AI Platform planned by JPL, AMD, Cisco, and Nokia will be built with Jio as the first customer, creating a replicable reference architecture and deployable solution for the broader global service provider industry.

Designed to enhance performance, reliability, security, and customer experience, the Open Telecom AI Platform will foster joint development and commercialization of AI-powered telecom solutions.

Beyond transforming connectivity, this initiative is intended to drive innovation across the entire telecom and digital services ecosystem, enabling intelligent automation, optimizing network efficiency, and accelerating the adoption of AI-driven applications that enhance enterprise and consumer experiences.