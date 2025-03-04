NAPAfrica achieves 5Tbps traffic milestone

The NAPAfrica Internet Exchange has reached a new milestone of 5Tbps of traffic.

NAPAfrica remains Africa’s fastest-growing Internet Exchange Point (IXP) and one of the global top 10 internet exchanges by total traffic volume.

With more than 655 networks peering at its exchange points, NAPAfrica continues to play a critical role in keeping African Internet traffic local, reducing costs, and improving network performance.

Key traffic milestones in NAPAfrica’s growth:

2016: Traffic peaked at 100Gbps.

2018: Traffic peaked at 500Gbps.

2021: Traffic surged to 2Tbps.

2023: Traffic surpassed the 4Tbps mark.

February 2025: Traffic reached 5Tbps.

Some NAPAfrica statistics:

Physical connected ports: 2 244

Total connected capacity: 41.5Tbits

10 factors driving NAPAfrica’s growth: