Tarsus Distribution wins Canon B2B distribution

Canon has appointed Tarsus Distribution as an authorised distributor of its business-to-consumer (B2C) product range across SADC.

With the increasing demand for reliable, cost-effective home and business printing solutions, Tarsus Distribution will now distribute Canon’s Pixma, Maxify, and i-Sensys printers, along with associated consumables. These products cater to a broad spectrum of consumers, from home users and small businesses to students and professionals requiring high-quality printing at affordable running costs.

“This agreement strengthens our position as a value-added distributor by expanding our print solutions portfolio with a globally trusted brand like Canon,” says Liza White, cusiness unit manager: Canon at Tarsus Distribution. “Canon’s commitment to high-quality, efficient, and sustainable printing aligns perfectly with our mission to provide resellers with top-tier solutions that meet today’s market demands.”

Tarsus Distribution will provide resellers with dedicated sales training, marketing support, and after-sales services.

“Leveraging Tarsus Distribution’s extensive reseller networks, this partnership marks a turning point for the availability of Canon’s comprehensive portfolio of quality printing solutions,” says Carel Liebenberg, sales and marketing director for B2C at Canon South Africa.

“As part of our commitment to providing superior products, we are driven to support our valued resellers by providing the knowledge, tools, and resources necessary to grow their businesses.”