Cravings Report reveals Saffers’ food preferences

When it comes to food delivery, South Africans know exactly what they want – and they’re not afraid to ask for it.

Data from Uber Eats’ 2024 Cravings Report reveals the country’s top food delivery trends, showcasing a love for luxury with orders of an expensive cognac, a passion for crispy chicken and chips, and a flair for the poetic in their special requests.

The report reveals some of the most interesting trends and unconventional eating habits:

Fanatic about food:

The chicken obsessed : South Africans can’t get enough of crispy chicken, making it the most searched item on the Uber Eats app, with pap as the ultimate side dish.

: South Africans can’t get enough of crispy chicken, making it the most searched item on the Uber Eats app, with pap as the ultimate side dish. The midnight munchers : When the clock strikes midnight, South Africans are hungry. Johannesburg and Pretoria led the charge with 1,2-million late-night orders between 11 PM and 3 AM.

: When the clock strikes midnight, South Africans are hungry. Johannesburg and Pretoria led the charge with 1,2-million late-night orders between 11 PM and 3 AM. Fuelling the work hustle: The most popular restaurants on Uber Eats can be found in the heart of Sandton City.

The most popular restaurants on Uber Eats can be found in the heart of Sandton City. Vegan vibes : Durban tops the country as the most vegan-friendly city, with 0,6% of all orders being plant-based. Meanwhile, Johannesburg and Pretoria collectively ordered the most vegan dishes.

: Durban tops the country as the most vegan-friendly city, with 0,6% of all orders being plant-based. Meanwhile, Johannesburg and Pretoria collectively ordered the most vegan dishes. The high roller : The most expensive order of the year? One Uber Eats user spent over R20 000 on a single order of expensive cognac

: The most expensive order of the year? One Uber Eats user spent over R20 000 on a single order of expensive cognac Minding their p’s and q’s: Margate takes the crown as the friendliest city, with Johannesburg and Pretoria close behind. These cities love their “pleases” and “thank yous” in order requests.

The super users:

The ultimate regular : One customer placed 2 378 orders in 2024. That’s more than six orders a day. Another user ordered on 364 days of the year.

: One customer placed 2 378 orders in 2024. That’s more than six orders a day. Another user ordered on 364 days of the year. The savings guru : One savvy user saved over R18 000 in 2024 on 779 orders with Uber One.

: One savvy user saved over R18 000 in 2024 on 779 orders with Uber One. Table for two: Someone ordered 706 meals for two in 2024.

Delivery Legends:

Delivery dynamo: One courier traveled nearly 40 000 kilometers in 2024 — almost enough to circle the Earth. They also clocked 4 500 service hours and made 7 959 trips.

One courier traveled nearly 40 000 kilometers in 2024 — almost enough to circle the Earth. They also clocked 4 500 service hours and made 7 959 trips. Thick as thieves: Another driver delivered 320 orders to the same customer in 2024.

Special requesters

A poet’s humble request : One user accompanied their Beef Brisket Ramen order with our favourite, and most creative, plea:

“In the swirling mists of your ramen creation, I’ve a trifling, yet bold, culinary sensation. Dear chef, in your pot of wonders so vast, might I request, not one egg be cast, but three! Oh yes, three jolly eggs indeed, to accompany my noodles in their hour of need.”

: One user accompanied their Beef Brisket Ramen order with our favourite, and most creative, plea: “In the swirling mists of your ramen creation, I’ve a trifling, yet bold, culinary sensation. Dear chef, in your pot of wonders so vast, might I request, not one egg be cast, but three! Oh yes, three jolly eggs indeed, to accompany my noodles in their hour of need.” Chips? It’s crispy or nothing: South Africans are so passionate about their chips being crispy that one user declared “no garnish, no sauce, crispy chips!!!” in eight different orders.

Cassie Jaganyi, head of communications at Uber Eats South Africa, comments: “Our continued commitment to making it easy for you to get whatever you’re craving is reflected in the growing demand for food and grocery delivery. Meanwhile the insights from the Cravings Report provide a compelling look at our shared love for food, convenience and dining trends. From midnight snackers to guilty pleasures, we look forward to bringing even more delicious moments to the table for years to come.”