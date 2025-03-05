Intel adds to Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) AI PC portfolio

Intel has launched its Intel Core Ultra 200U, 200H, 200HX and 200S series processors, alongside the Intel Core Ultra 200V series.

This expanded portfolio, launched today at MWC 2025, equips businesses around the world a comprehensive solution of compute performance, power efficiency, connectivity, security and manageability, across desktop and mobile form factors.

“2025 is a pivotal year for PC refresh, and with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors, we’re delivering the most advanced commercial systems to date,” says David Feng, vice-president of the Client Computing Group and GM of Client Segments at Intel. “Our AI PC processors cater to every form factor – from thin-and-light productivity devices to high-performance workstations – all backed by Intel vPro, which sets the industry standard in business computing with unmatched manageability and security.”

Compared with a four-year-old Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, the new Intel Core Ultra 7 265H processor delivers up to 2,84x higher multicore performance in Cinebench 2024, up to 1,39x faster performance in Procyon office productivity tests and up to 1,97x faster video editing performance in Procyon tests.

Intel vPro Fleet Services Simplifies IT Operations

Designed to meet the evolving needs of IT professionals, Intel vPro is built on decades of business platform leadership, providing advanced fleet provisioning, unmatched defense and manageability with AI enhanced security, premium connectivity and exceptional device stability with 99,7% app compatibility.

Intel vPro Fleet Services, a new hosted software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, simplifies remote fleet management by eliminating the need for on-premises servers. It offers businesses faster recovery from disruptions and reduces the steps required for activation from 24 to six – without the need for owned server infrastructure or added cost to end customers.

Intel vPro Fleet Services is in private preview today and will also be integrated into Microsoft Intune.

Intel remains the only silicon provider offering hardware security validated against the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

Intel Assured Supply Chain Provides Transparency and Trust

Intel also introduced the Intel Assured Supply Chain (ASC) programme, designed to provide customers with greater visibility and assurance in the silicon manufacturing process.

This specialised client system-on-chip (SoC) solution, initially offered on select Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) mobile and desktop SKUs, ensures a digitally-attestable chain of custody for each chip, leveraging a dedicated manufacturing pathway through specific production facilities.

The added layer of transparency assures customers of the integrity and reliability of their silicon supply chain.

Availability