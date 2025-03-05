Stealer malware leaked over 2m bank cards

Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence estimates that 2,3-million bank cards were leaked on the dark web, based on an analysis of data-stealing malware log files from 2023-2024.

On average, every 14th infostealer infection results in stolen credit card information, with nearly 26-million devices compromised by infostealers, including more than 9-million in 2024 alone.

The company released its report on the infostealer threat landscape while the technology world gathers at MWC 2025 in Barcelona.

Kaspersky experts estimate that approximately 2 300 000 bank cards have been leaked on the dark web. This conclusion is based on an analysis of the log files from data-stealing malware, dated 2023-2024, that were leaked on the dark web market.

While globally the share of leaked cards is well below one percent, 95% of the observed numbers appear technically valid.

Infostealer malware is not only designed to extract financial information, but also credentials, cookies and other valuable user data, which is compiled into log files and then distributed within the dark web underground community.

An infostealer can infect a device if a victim unknowingly downloads and runs a malicious file, for example one disguised as legitimate software, such as a game cheat. It can be spread through phishing links, compromised websites, malicious attachments in emails or messengers and various other methods. It targets both personal and corporate devices.

On average, every 14th infostealer infection results in stolen credit card information. Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence experts found that nearly 26-million devices running Windows were infected with various types of infostealers in the past two years.

“The actual number of infected devices is even higher,” warns Sergey Shcherbel, expert at Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence. “Cybercriminals often leak stolen data in the form of log files months or even years after the initial infection, and compromised credentials and other information continue to surface on the dark web over time.

“Therefore, the more time passes, the more infections from previous years we observe. We forecast the total number of devices infected with infostealer malware in 2024 to be between 20-million and-25 million, while for 2023, the estimate ranges between 18-million and 22-million.”

In 2024, Redline remained the most widespread infostealer, accounting for 34% of the total number of infections.

The most significant surge in 2024 was in infections caused by Risepro, whose share of total infections increased from 1,4% in 2023 to almost 23% in 2024.

“RisePro is a growing threat. It was first discovered two years ago, but seems to be gaining momentum. The stealer primarily targets banking card details, passwords and cryptocurrency wallet data, and may be spreading under the guise of key generators, cracks for various software and game mods,” explains Shcherbel.

Another rapidly growing stealer is Stealc, which first appeared in 2023 and increased its share from nearly 3% to 13%.