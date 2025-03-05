TSMC invests $165bn to make chips in the US

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has announced is expanding its investment in advanced semiconductor manufacturing in the US by an additional $100-billion.

Building on the company’s ongoing $65 billion investment in its advanced semiconductor manufacturing operations in Phoenix, Arizona, TSMC’s total investment in the US is set to reach $165-billion.

The expansion includes plans for three new fabrication plants, two advanced packaging facilities and a major R&D team center, solidifying this project as the largest single foreign direct investment in US history.

Through the expansion, TSMC expects to create hundreds of billions of dollars in semiconductor value for AI and other applications.

The company’s expanded investment is expected to support 40 000 construction jobs over the next four years, and create tens of thousands of high-paying, high-tech jobs in advanced chip manufacturing and R&D.

It is also expected to drive more than $200-billion of indirect economic output in Arizona and across the US in the next decade.

“Back in 2020, thanks to President Donald Trump’s vision and support, we embarked on our journey of establishing advanced chip manufacturing in the US. This vision is now a reality,” says TSMC chairman and CEO Dr CC Wei.

“AI is reshaping our daily lives and semiconductor technology is the foundation for new capabilities and applications. With the success of our first fab in Arizona, along with needed government support and strong customer partnerships, we intend to expand our US semiconductor manufacturing investment by an additional $100-billion, bringing our total planned investment to $165-billion.”

TSMC’s Arizona fab currently employs more than 3 000 people on 1 100 acres of land in Arizona. The site has been in volume production since late 2024. This expansion will play a crucial role in strengthening the US semiconductor ecosystem by increasing American production of advanced semiconductor technology. It will also complete the domestic AI supply chain with TSMC’s first US advanced packaging investments.