Hybrid work fast tracks female career progression and parity

New research by International Workplace Group demonstrates that hybrid work is a key driver in accelerating gender parity and supporting women’s career progression.

Over two-thirds (71%) report that hybrid work with companies empowering their employees to work across multiple locations, splitting their time between local workspaces, a central office, and home, has had a positive impact on their career trajectory.

The study of more than 1 000 female workers revealed that hybrid working (64%) is considered almost twice as important as parental leave (35%) in supporting women at work. This is due to the myriad advantages offered by hybrid working, including a greater work-life balance (56%), increased flexibility (58%) and time saved commuting (53%) by being able to work closer to home including in local workspaces.

Offering female workers this flexibility is a win-win for businesses – as a previous study revealed that flexible working models are also driving productivity and talent retention. 69% of flexible businesses report improved productivity in their workforces, and the same percentage believe their policies have enhanced their ability to attract and retain top talent.

A McKinsey study also revealed how companies with representation of women exceeding 30% (and thus in the top quartile) are significantly more likely to financially outperform those with 30% or fewer.

Gender parity and career progression ​

The data shows that hybrid work is crucial to advancing gender parity in the workplace. Over half of women (56%) reported that hybrid work has led to promotions into more senior roles and a similar amount (52%) said increased flexibility had been crucial to advancing their career.

Across all ages, the majority of women said flexible work had helped level the playing field in the workplace (70%).

However, there is still more to be done. According to the World Economic Forum, it will take until 2158 (in approximately five generations time) to reach gender parity if the current rate of progress continues – but flexibility will be a key factor in lessening the gender parity gap, according to half of women (53%).

Hybrid working boosts productivity ​

Eight in 10 (82%) women say they are more productive and efficient when able to work from a location of their choosing. Furthermore, a study by Stanford Professor Nicholas Bloom found that the hybrid model increases productivity by 3% to 4% on average, which can significantly impact overall performance.

Recent research by International Workplace Group further supports this as 69% of executives at companies offering flexible working had seen productivity increases in 2024.

The research also revealed that time consuming and costly commutes are a significant barrier ​ for women juggling multiple family commitments – however a substantial two thirds (68%) of women said that the flexibility offered by hybrid work had enabled them to stay in the workforce instead of leaving due to caretaking responsibilities.

This not only plays a critical role in supporting female career advancement, but also helps to keep the majority of the female workforce engaged in employment, essential to boosting national productivity.

Fatima Koning, CCO of International Workplace Group, comments: “IWG’s latest study shines a light on the key role hybrid and more flexible ways of working opportunities can play in achieving parity. Our findings underline the importance of this flexibility for promoting women’s career advancement, improving productivity and attracting, as well as retaining, female talent.”

Flexibility is a non-negotiable

An overwhelming 84% of women said that workplace flexibility is a key decision making factor when applying for a new role. Furthermore, over half (58%) female employees said they would leave their job if required to undertake long commutes daily into work.

This figure is the highest for female workers aged between 25-34 (62%), which is a key period in which employees can progress into more senior roles with higher earning potential. ​

Mark Dixon, CEO of International Workplace Group , says: “Companies that prioritise flexible and hybrid ways of working will gain a competitive edge in attracting and retaining top female talent. But the benefits don’t end there. Hybrid work has also been proven to enhance productivity and reduce overheads, making it essential for business success, driving both talent retention and a healthier bottom line.”