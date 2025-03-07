Apple iPad Air available for pre-order now

iStore has announced the latest iPad Air, now featuring the M3 chip and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The new iPad Air is available for pre-order today and will be available in-store soon.

Key features include:

M3 Chip: The new iPad Air is powered by the M3 chip, offering nearly twice the performance of the previous M1 chip. With a powerful CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine, it ensures smooth multitasking, advanced graphics, and efficient power usage for all-day battery life.

AI Integration: Built for Apple Intelligence, the iPad Air introduces AI features that enhance user experience. From writing tools that help you find the perfect words to image editing tools like Image Wand and Image Playground, the AI capabilities make tasks effortless and intuitive.

Display Options: Choose between two standard sizes – an 11-inch and a 13-inch Liquid Retina display. Both options provide colour-accurate visuals and a responsive touch experience.

Storage Variants: The iPad Air offers multiple storage configurations, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Magic Keyboard: The new Magic Keyboard attachment features an extra row of function keys and a larger trackpad.

The iPad Air also includes an all-screen design with Liquid Retina display, the Apple Pencil, a 12MP Wide back camera and the 12MP Center Stage front camera, plus WiFi and 5G capabilities.

iStore offers customers a trade-in program, with the trade-in value of a user’s old device used as credit towards a new iPad Air.