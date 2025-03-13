Cloud-friendly network security solutions up by 18%

The Network Security market rebounded significantly in 4Q 2024, growing 9% year-over-year (Y/Y), according to a new Dell’Oro report.
For 2024, the market eclipsed $24-billion, with SaaS and virtual-based solutions achieving robust 18% growth, offsetting a 2% decline in hardware revenue. Hardware revenue is expected to recover with a 5% rise in 2025, as enterprises balance cloud-first strategies with traditional hardware investments.
“The remarkable rise of SaaS and virtual network security solutions has fundamentally reshaped enterprise cybersecurity strategies, creating a dynamic where hardware now trails cloud-based innovation,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director: enterprise security and hetworking at Dell’Oro Group.
“Yet, physical appliances will regain modest momentum, particularly in segments like application delivery and high-performance firewalls, as inventory levels normalise and deferred upgrades resume.”
Additional highlights from the 4Q 2024 Network Security Quarterly Report include:
- Firewall market revenue grew 3% Y/Y for the full year, propelled by the strong 22% growth in virtual firewall solutions amid the increasing adoption of hybrid and cloud environments.
- The Security Service Edge (SSE) market grew 16% year over year for the full year. However, its growth has been decelerating, reflecting 2023 macroeconomic pressures and increasing market maturity.
- Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) grew 8% Y/Y for the full year, bolstered by deferred physical hardware refreshes, despite an ongoing shift toward virtual and cloud-native ADC deployments.
- Web Application Firewall (WAF) annual revenue increased 19% Y/Y, driven by cloud-native deployments and the evolving threat landscape.
- The Network Security market is forecast to grow 11% in 2025, boosted by continued strength in cloud solutions and recovery in hardware spending.