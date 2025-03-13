Cloud-friendly network security solutions up by 18%

The Network Security market rebounded significantly in 4Q 2024, growing 9% year-over-year (Y/Y), according to a new Dell’Oro report.

For 2024, the market eclipsed $24-billion, with SaaS and virtual-based solutions achieving robust 18% growth, offsetting a 2% decline in hardware revenue. Hardware revenue is expected to recover with a 5% rise in 2025, as enterprises balance cloud-first strategies with traditional hardware investments.

“The remarkable rise of SaaS and virtual network security solutions has fundamentally reshaped enterprise cybersecurity strategies, creating a dynamic where hardware now trails cloud-based innovation,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director: enterprise security and hetworking at Dell’Oro Group.

“Yet, physical appliances will regain modest momentum, particularly in segments like application delivery and high-performance firewalls, as inventory levels normalise and deferred upgrades resume.”

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2024 Network Security Quarterly Report include: