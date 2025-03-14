Google, YouTube account for 25% of the world’s web traffic

Last year, internet users worldwide spent an average of six hours and 38 minutes per day browsing the web, nearly a third of their waking hours.

Smartphones accounted for a massive 95% of total web traffic, while just two websites, YouTube and Google, claimed one-quarter of all visits.

Google alone accounted for 18,73% of total web traffic, nearly three times more than the second-ranked YouTube and more than the other 14 top websites combined.

YouTube’s web traffic figures were also quite impressive. While TikTok and Instagram top in usage time, YouTube remained the online video powerhouse, generating 6,44% of total web traffic, or nearly 40% more than Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, X, Reddit, and WhatsApp combined.

Statistics show Facebook was the third most-visited website, accounting for 2,76% of total traffic, 2,5-times less than YouTube and 6,5-times less than Google. Instagram and WhatsApp complete the top five most-visited websites, accounting for 1,33% and 1,03% of total web traffic, respectively.

X (formerly Twitter) was still the sixth most-visited website, accounting for 1% of total web traffic last year.

Wikipedia, which ranked seventh with a 0,89% share, faced growing competition from ChatGPT, which wasn’t far behind at 0,8%. This put the AI-powered platform ahead of major internet names like Reddit (0,79%), Yahoo (0,78%), and Amazon (0,61%).

Statistics reveal that the top 15 websites accounted for 37,5% of all web traffic among the top 10 000 sites.