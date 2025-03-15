Senior SAP OER & ABAP Developer at Sabenza IT & Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Senior SAP OER & ABAP Developer – Join the Tech Frontier!

Are you a SAP guru with a passion for tracking, tracing, and transforming supply chains?

Do you thrive in the world of ABAP wizardry, SAP OER mastery, and seamless integration?

If your coding fingers are itching to develop groundbreaking solutions in the SAP ecosystem, we want YOU!

Your Superpowers:

SAP OER Ninja – Develop and maintain SAP OER solutions for high-level tracking & tracing.

ABAP Rockstar – BAPIs, BADIs, user exits, and enhancement frameworks? You eat them for breakfast.

Integration Guru – SAP PI, IDocs, OData, Web Services, and API magic are second nature to you.

Fiori Fanatic – Build modern, user-friendly applications with SAP BAS.

Logistics & Supply Chain Pro – Deep knowledge of SAP ERP integration for logistics.

Tech Visionary – Bonus points if you’ve played with Prometheus, Grafana, or S/4HANA migration.

What You’ll Be Doing

Design & develop SAP OER solutions – Lead tracking and tracing innovations.

Optimize & integrate SAP environments – Ensure seamless data flow across systems.

Drive SAP Fiori & BAS development – Deliver next-gen user experiences.

Ensure compliance with serialization standards – Keeping things secure, efficient, and compliant.

Debug, troubleshoot & test – Because smooth systems = happy users.

Mentor & knowledge share – Help onboard SAP developers and lead the next wave of tech talent.

What You Bring to the Table

10+ years of SAP development experience (Senior/Expert level).

Deep expertise in SAP OER, ABAP, and SAP ERP.

Strong knowledge of SAP PI, IDocs, Web Services, and API integration.

Experience with SAP SCM/EM and SAP AII (bonus points!).

Passion for supply chain tech, serialization, and regulatory compliance.

SAP certification? Even better!

Ready to build the future of SAP OER?

Don’t wait, APPLY NOW and let’s take supply chain tech to the next level!

Desired Skills:

SAP OER

SAP SCM/EM

ABAP code

BAPIs

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

