Senior Software Engineer (SAP BW4HANA ) at The Foschini Group – Western Cape Cape Town

Package & Remuneration

JOB DESCRIPTION

Key Responsibilities:

Provide on-going support of the existing BPC Embedded Reporting, Data Services and BW systems

SAP BEX Query Design and Analysis for Office reporting

Working closely with other development teams

Develop reports, dashboards and extracts

Implement solutions that run of SAP BW platform

Investigations and problem solving

Understanding the business environment and provide consulting services to users to determine optimal solutions

Find solutions to complex integration requirements

Design, code, test and implement changes and new solutions

Ensuring successful upgrades

Overtime on an ad-hoc basis as required by project deadlines

Qualification and Experience:

Minimum of 5 – 8 years’ relevant experience within a SAP BW4HANA environment

Minimum of a 3-year degree/diploma

Must have a SAP certification (BW)

A minimum of 3 – 5 years’ development experience in BW4Hana

Strong Financial acumen together with analytical and problem-solving skills

An understanding of BW environment

Experience in designing and building data flows including InfoObjects, InfoCubes, Aggregates, Datastore objects (DSO), MultiProviders, InfoSets, Transformations, DTPs and DataSourcescreating info cubes, info objects, info sets and Open Hub connections

AMDP Scripting on Start/End/Expert routines

Experience in SAP BW and HANA SQL Scripting

Experience in supporting and maintaining a SAP BW platform

Experience within a Retail environment will be an advantage

SAP Gateway knowledge in order to integrate data via OData into BW4Hana

Skills:

Strong conflict management skills

Excellent written communication, presentation and negotiation skills

Sound judgement, decision-making, and problem-solving skills

Behaviors:

Action Oriented – readily takes on new challenges and opportunities with a sense of urgency and eagerness

Communicates Effectively – conveys information and communicates ideas in a clear, concise and impactful manner

Courage – confronts and tackles challenging situations with courage

Decision Quality – consistently makes timely, well-rounded and informed decisions

Ensures Accountability – takes accountability and ensures others are held to account on agreed upon performance targets

Manages Complexity – interprets and simplifies complex and contradictory information when resolving organisational problems

Plans and Aligns – develops plans and prioritises initiatives that align to the organisational goals and objectives

Tech Savvy – leverages new technology to enhance productivity, improve problem solving, and support business growth

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

ABOUT US

Who we are is because of our people. They are our greatest asset. TFG is an internationally diversified retail portfolio of 34 speciality lifestyle and apparel brands that Inspire our Customers to live their Best Lives and are woven into the lives of millions. Our vision is to create the most remarkable omnichannel experiences for our customers. TFG is more than a workplace, it’s a launchpad for your growth. Join us and explore endless growth opportunities across our diverse brands. We’re a purpose-led business, and on this team, you’ll share the pride of making an impact across a whole industry.

We’re the designers, the makers, the shakers and the teams behind the scenes.

Are you with us?

ABOUT THE TEAM

TFG’s Information Technology team is responsible for the company’s technological systems and the maintenance of its digital and technological infrastructure. By selecting future-fit technology and methodologies, they help the business meet its strategic objectives. They assess our business landscape and our market to ensure adaptability, scalability, expansion, and risk reduction.

Learn more/Apply for this position