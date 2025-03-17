Big tech’s impact on quantum computing

In the last few months, three of the world’s largest tech giants made waves with their announcements in quantum computing.

But what will the impact of Microsoft’s Majorana 1, Google’s Willow, and Amazon’s Ocelot be once the dust has settled, and is it just big tech making strides in developing quantum computers?

By Noah El Alami, technology analyst at IDTechEx

The value proposition of quantum computers is that using ‘qubits’ unlocks new operations and offers the potential to solve certain problems exponentially faster than a conventional computer. The industries that could benefit from this speedup range from materials to finance to pharmaceuticals and more.

IDTechEx’s market report on the topic, “Quantum Computing Market 2025-2045: Technology, Trends, Players, Forecasts”, tracks the progress of tech giants, governments, and startups alike in building a network of quantum computers.

Controversial Qubits: Microsoft’s Majorana 1

Microsoft’s approach to quantum computing is one of the most unique in the market. Rather than isolating single atoms or photons, its approach uses special many-particle states called ‘Majorana modes’ which can only exist at the ends of superconducting wires.

The uniqueness of this approach has led to Microsoft receiving a significant amount of scrutiny from the community. In 2021, Microsoft had to retract a quantum computing research paper published in 2018. Discussion is ongoing as to whether the Majorana 1 chip truly represents the first step towards a topological quantum computer, and whether what was demonstrated were really qubits at all.

Nevertheless, the potential of the topological qubit approach is exciting as it promises to avoid many of the issues with noise and decoherence that other qubit modalities face. If proven to be scalable, topological quantum computing could leapfrog the competition in the long run, especially given the facilities Microsoft would have in scaling up production and infrastructure for a network of quantum computers.

Google’s ‘Willow’ and Amazon’s ‘Ocelot’ chips: beyond the hype

In December 2024, Google made headlines by claiming that its new ‘Willow’ chip performed a computation in less than five minutes that it would take even the fastest available supercomputers 10-septillion years to achieve.

Before getting too excited about this announcement, it’s worth delving into the details. The mathematical problem the chip solved in 2024 was a type of algorithm that, whilst incredibly challenging to classically solve, has negligible real-world applications.

Using such a ‘toy problem’ was also the approach Google previously used to proclaim that it had achieved quantum supremacy with its Sycamore chip. While its announcements have been transparent here, this was easy to miss if focusing on the headlines alone.

Amazon’s ‘Ocelot’ quantum chip made a splash recently, demonstrating a new mode of error correction with less qubit overhead. This approach could require less hardware per qubit, enhancing scalability.

Distinct from Microsoft’s ‘topological’ platform, the Willow and Ocelot chips are based on electrical circuits of superconductors. This ‘superconducting’ platform for quantum computing is one of the most popular and well-established in the industry, with names such as IBM and Rigetti backing this approach, as well as Google and Amazon.

And this is no coincidence: part of the reason why superconducting approaches are so popular is because operating at incredibly low temperatures creates an ultra-low noise environment as a method to minimise errors.

Big tech and beyond agree that error correction is key

Between Microsoft, Google, and Amazon’s announcements, all three represent a larger paradigm shift in the focus of the quantum computing market in 2025.

Rather than simply racing to scale up the number of qubits as quickly as possible, key players are now shifting their focus onto stability and error correction, generally prioritising a smaller number of higher-quality qubits.

In the last 12 months, there have been a host of exciting announcements from tech giants to early-stage startups on these themes.

As explored in IDTechEx’s Quantum Computing Market report, the key takeaway is that big tech isn’t alone in its focus on stable qubits and error correction. Across the board there is exciting progress in improving benchmarks such as gate fidelity and coherence time in addition to scaling up qubit number.

The not-so ‘cool’ problems of quantum computing infrastructure

Whether for building qubits in the topological and superconducting approaches or for highly accurate readout in photonic quantum computers, many of the leading quantum computing platforms rely on the use of superconductors. In addition to material and manufacturing costs, these all share the same pain point of requiring bulky and costly cryogenics.

Aside from capital costs, the energy demand of quantum computing and its infrastructure is rarely discussed enough when comparing modalities, especially given the increasing pressure that the data centre market is under to reduce its energy demand and overall carbon footprint.

The effects of quantum computing infrastructure on their economic viability should not be underestimated as this technology emerges from a research tool to commercial value. After all, the value proposition of a quantum computer is to save money by solving problems more efficiently.

Conclusions and market outlook

More advancements in error correction, hardware scalability, algorithm development, and infrastructure optimization are essential before quantum computing can truly reach its full potential. Yet it is reassuring to see that the wider world is waking up to the progress the entire industry is making towards this goal and that the narrative that quantum is destined to remain a lab novelty is fading.

It’s exciting to see most of the largest tech companies now seriously invested in quantum computing, both from a standpoint of accelerating development and for building trust in this often-misunderstood industry.

What Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and many others have achieved in the past 12 months is impressive and represents a more mature market focused on providing value with quantum computing. However, it’s important to perform due diligence on any supposed breakthroughs.