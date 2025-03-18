Businesses under pressure as GenAI shakes up the job market

The rise of generative AI (GenAI) is shaking up workplaces around the world, and South Africa is no exception. As businesses adapt to new ways of working, job seekers are rethinking their careers, upskilling and negotiating better opportunities.

A Pnet white paper, “Navigating South Africa’s Shifting Work Preferences in the GenAI Era”, explores how AI is reshaping job opportunities, skill demands and workplace expectations for both employees and employers.

Backed by insights from the Decoding Global Talent series – one of the world’s largest workforce studies with over 150 000 participants worldwide, including 7 000+ South Africans – the whitepaper highlights key trends that will define the future of work.

What’s changing in SA’s job market?

South Africa is experiencing a talent paradox. Despite high unemployment rates, many businesses still struggle to find candidates with the right skills, particularly in industries like Technology, Engineering and Healthcare.

This disconnect is further complicated by gaps in digital access, limiting many job seekers’ ability to upskill and meet market demands.

At the same time, professionals with in-demand skills are recognising their value. A remarkable 66% of South African workers say they feel confident negotiating job offers, particularly in fields such as IT, Finance and Healthcare, where competition for skilled talent is fierce.

Meanwhile, AI-driven tools are becoming part of everyday work. Already, 38% of South African professionals are using GenAI regularly to assist with tasks like coding, data analysis and content creation, signalling a growing integration of AI across industries.

While only a small percentage (6%) believe AI will completely replace their jobs, nearly half (43% of workers) anticipate upskilling in order to stay competitive in a progressive job market.

This means that adaptability and continuous learning are becoming just as important as traditional qualifications.

Employers, too, are feeling the pressure to adapt. Attracting and retaining top talent in an AI-driven workplace requires more than just competitive salaries. It’s also about job security, career growth opportunities and a strong workplace culture.

Businesses that fail to evolve risk losing valuable employees to companies that are actively investing in training, technology and employee well-being.

What this means for employers?

South African businesses can’t afford to sit back as AI reshapes the workplace, according to the white paper.

To stay competitive, companies need to invest in skills development, embrace AI-driven efficiencies and ensure their workplace culture aligns with new employee expectations.

The future of work isn’t just about technology, but also about how businesses and employees navigate these changes together.