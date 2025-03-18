GenAI can aid enterprise risk management

Enterprise risk management (ERM) teams can increase their efficiency and drive better risk insight and mitigation by using generative AI (GenAI) tools in five ways, according to Gartner, Inc.

“GenAI offers ERM teams a unique opportunity to expand their capabilities without significant investments,” says Joel Backaler, director analyst in the Gartner Assurance Practice. “By focusing on five quick-win use cases, ERM leaders can increase efficiency by using GenAI as a communicator, a notetaker, a researcher, a librarian, and a trainer.”

These five ERM use cases are areas in which GenAI excels and can add depth to typically resource-constrained ERM teams.

Key use cases for GenAI in ERM are: