Stranded astronauts set to splash down

The two NASA astronauts stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) are on their way home, expected to splash down around 22h45 tonight (South African time).

The SpaceX Crew-9 will return to Earth following an approximately 15-hour journey in the Dragon spacecraft.

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who should have returned nine months ago, are joined by NASA’s Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

They have all completed a long-duration science expedition aboard the orbiting laboratory and will return time-sensitive research to Earth.

You can watch the splashdown and interviews with team members here:

Featured picture: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 members pose together for a portrait inside the vestibule between the International Space Station (ISS) and the SpaceX Dragon crew spacecraft ahead of their departure from the ISS. Clockwise from left, are NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Suni Williams, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

Credit: NASA