AI reasoning comes closer with new Blackwell Ultra AI factory platform

Nvidia has announced the next evolution of the Nvidia Blackwell AI factory platform, Nvidia Blackwell Ultra — paving the way for the age of AI reasoning.

NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra boosts training and test-time scaling inference — the art of applying more compute during inference to improve accuracy — to enable organizations everywhere to accelerate applications such as AI reasoning, agentic AI and physical AI.

Built on the groundbreaking Blackwell architecture introduced a year ago, Blackwell Ultra includes the Nvidia GB300 NVL72 rack-scale solution and the Nvidia HGX B300 NVL16 system. The GB300 NVL72 delivers 1.5x more AI performance than the Nvidia GB200 NVL72, as well as increases Blackwell’s revenue opportunity by 50x for AI factories, compared with those built with Nvidia Hopper.

“AI has made a giant leap — reasoning and agentic AI demand orders of magnitude more computing performance,” says Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “We designed Blackwell Ultra for this moment — it’s a single versatile platform that can easily and efficiently do pretraining, post-training and reasoning AI inference.”

NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra Enables AI Reasoning

The Nvidia GB300 NVL72 connects 72 Blackwell Ultra GPUs and 36 Arm

Neoverse-based Nvidia Grace CPUs in a rack-scale design, acting as a single massive GPU built for test-time scaling. With the Nvidia GB300 NVL72, AI models can access the platform’s increased compute capacity to explore different solutions to problems and break down complex requests into multiple steps, resulting in higher-quality responses.

GB300 NVL72 is also expected to be available on Nvidia DGX Cloud, an end-to-end, fully managed AI platform on leading clouds that optimizes performance with software, services and AI expertise for evolving workloads. Nvidia DGX SuperPOD with DGX GB300 systems uses the GB300 NVL72 rack design to provide customers with a turnkey AI factory.

The Nvidia HGX B300 NVL16 features 11x faster inference on large language models, 7x more compute and 4x larger memory compared with the Hopper generation to deliver breakthrough performance for the most complex workloads, such as AI reasoning.

In addition, the Blackwell Ultra platform is ideal for applications including:

Agentic AI, which uses sophisticated reasoning and iterative planning to autonomously solve complex, multistep problems. AI agent systems go beyond instruction-following. They can reason, plan and take actions to achieve specific goals.

Physical AI, enabling companies to generate synthetic, photorealistic videos in real time for the training of applications such as robots and autonomous vehicles at scale.

NVIDIA Scale-Out Infrastructure

Advanced scale-out networking is a critical component of AI infrastructure that can deliver top performance while reducing latency and jitter.

Blackwell Ultra systems seamlessly integrate with the Nvidia Spectrum-X Ethernet and NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand platforms, with 800 Gb/s of data throughput available for each GPU in the system, through an NVI Nvidia DIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC. This delivers best-in-class remote direct memory access capabilities to enable AI factories and cloud data centers to handle AI reasoning models without bottlenecks.

Nvidia BlueField-3 DPUs, also featured in Blackwell Ultra systems, enable multi-tenant networking, GPU compute elasticity, accelerated data access and real-time cybersecurity threat detection.

Technology Leaders Embrace Blackwell Ultra

Blackwell Ultra-based products are expected to be available from partners starting from the second half of 2025.

Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo and Supermicro are expected to deliver a wide range of servers based on Blackwell Ultra products, in addition to Aivres, ASRock Rack, ASUS, Eviden, Foxconn, GIGABYTE, Inventec, Pegatron, Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), Wistron and Wiwynn.

Cloud service providers Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and GPU cloud providers CoreWeave, Crusoe, Lambda, Nebius, Nscale, Yotta and YTL will be among the first to offer Blackwell Ultra-powered instances.

Software Innovations Reduce AI Bottlenecks

The entire NVIDIA Blackwell product portfolio is supported by the full-stack Nvidia AI platform. The Nvidia Dynamo open-source inference framework — also announced today — scales up reasoning AI services, delivering leaps in throughput while reducing response times and model serving costs by providing the most efficient solution for scaling test-time compute.

Nvidia Dynamo is new AI inference-serving software designed to maximize token revenue generation for AI factories deploying reasoning AI models. It orchestrates and accelerates inference communication across thousands of GPUs, and uses disaggregated serving to separate the processing and generation phases of large language models on different GPUs. This allows each phase to be optimized independently for its specific needs and ensures maximum GPU resource utilization.

Blackwell systems are ideal for running new Nvidia Llama Nemotron Reason models and the Nvidia AI-Q Blueprint, supported in the Nvidia AI Enterprise software platform for production-grade AI. Nvidia AI Enterprise includes Nvidia NIM microservices, as well as AI frameworks, libraries and tools that enterprises can deploy on Nvidia -accelerated clouds, data centers and workstations.

The Blackwell platform builds on Nvidia’s ecosystem of powerful development tools, Nvidia CUDA-X libraries, over 6-million developers and 4 000+ applications scaling performance across thousands of GPUs.