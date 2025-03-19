FNB’s nav» hits 5m users

The flagship nav» platform on the FNB banking app has hit 5-million users to date – with 1-million of those joining in the last 12 months alone.

Since its launch in 2016, nav» has helped FNB customers smartly manage their finances, assets, wellbeing, and even their impact on the planet.

The digital ecosystem now offers a number of helpful tools across Money, Car, Home, Earth, Energy, Marketplace, Care and the newly-launched nav» Graduate. Each of these areas is designed to provide customers with information, coaching, access to financing, and other tools to help them progress through different life stages.

“Over the past nine years, we’ve focused on innovating solutions that go beyond traditional banking,” says Jolandé Duvenage, FNB’s chief imagineer for nav». “The vision of holding our customers hands or having their backs as they make some of the biggest decisions in their lives continues to be our North Star.

“Whether they’re a first-time graduate, renovating their first home, growing their net worth or concerned about their impact on the environment, we want to find ways to help them achieve their goals.”

FNB’s data further indicates that, since December 2023, 600 families have found homes using nav» Home every month.

“In a country with some serious economic and socio-economic challenges, and with a shortage in affordable housing being among the most pressing, it’s humbling to know that our innovation, which stems from a deep understanding of our customers’ needs, is helping to bring dignity, pride and shelter to them at inspiring rates,” adds Lytania Johnson, CEO of FNB personal segment.

“The exponential lift seen in the number of users on the nav» platform in the past year is testament to the helpfulness and tangible value our tools bring to the lives of our customers. Financial inclusion starts with the responsibility for banks to provide tailored solutions that will enable its customers to make smart and significant changes in their financial planning. We believe that these tools will play an important role in our customers journey to a better financial future.”

Of the 5-million users, more than 3-million nav» Money users sit in the segment of customers who earn up to R750 000 per annum.

FNB has launched an integrated in-app and social media campaign offering new and existing customers the chance to win prizes that a crossover SUV, fuel for a year in eBucks, gaming consoles, smartphones, as well as vouchers for food and apparel.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we’re also excited to give back to our customers by adding value to their lives beyond banking and rewarding their loyalty,” Duvenage says.