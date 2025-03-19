Gold could hit fresh all-time highs

Gold’s seemingly unstoppable surge is likely to push prices to fresh all-time highs, with deVere Group now forecasting the metal to hit $3 300 per troy ounce before the end of the second quarter of 2025.

The bullish projection follows an extraordinary rally that saw gold breach the $3 000 mark for the first time on Friday.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, comments: “With tariffs being expanded, trade policies zigzagging, and concerns over inflation and an economic slowdown intensifying, capital is flooding into gold as a trusted store of value.

“Geopolitical flashpoints also continue to reinforce gold’s appeal. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, renewed instability in the Middle East, and mounting tensions in the South China Sea are contributing to a risk-laden global landscape.

“As military conflicts and diplomatic standoffs escalate, investors are increasingly viewing gold as an essential hedge against uncertainty.

“Meanwhile, disruptions in global trade routes, including those in the Red Sea, are further heightening inflationary risks, adding another layer of urgency to gold’s rapid ascent.”

In addition, central banks across the globe are accelerating their gold purchases, signaling a profound shift in international reserve strategies.

The People’s Bank of China has increased its holdings for the fourth consecutive month, a trend mirrored by other monetary authorities looking to mitigate currency risks and geopolitical exposure. With the US dollar’s dominance being increasingly questioned, gold is emerging as the primary asset of choice for sovereign reserves.

Adding to the momentum, China’s latest financial reforms are expected to unleash a tidal wave of fresh demand.

In a landmark shift, Beijing has approved a pilot program permitting insurers to allocate assets into gold, a move that aligns with the country’s broader strategy of diversifying away from US dollar-denominated assets.

With China’s central bank already aggressively increasing its gold reserves, this new policy opens the floodgates to further institutional investment, injecting fresh capital into the market and reinforcing the metal’s long-term upward trajectory.

With these dynamics converging, deVere Group has upped its projection for gold, predicting it will climb to at least $3 300 per ounce before the end of Q2 2025.

“The safe-haven metal’s rally is no longer just a reflection of short-term uncertainty; it’s underpinned by a fundamental reordering of financial priorities at the highest levels,” Green says. “Institutional investors, central banks, and private holders alike are recalibrating their strategies.”

He concludes: “With trade wars expanding, inflationary pressures persisting, US diplomatic policy evolving, central banks’ buying, and China’s financial markets embracing bullion at an unprecedented scale, the case for higher gold prices has never been more compelling.”