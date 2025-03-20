Duxbury debuts HPE Aruba’s AI-powered secure network solutions

Duxbury Networking has announced the availability of HPE Aruba Networking’s latest secure network solutions.

As the retail industry undergoes rapid digital transformation, the demand for reliable and secure connectivity has never been greater. HPE Aruba Networking’s new offerings are tailored to meet these demands, providing retailers with the tools to modernise their operations from the warehouse to the storefront.

Key innovations include:

HPE Aruba Networking 100 Series Cellular Bridge: This solution offers easy-to-deploy primary or backup WAN access, ensuring continuous connectivity even when traditional broadband services are unavailable or compromised. It is particularly beneficial for temporary setups like pop-up stores or kiosks, where quick deployment is essential.

HPE Aruba Networking CX 8325H Switch: A compact, half-width 18-port switch designed for space-constrained environments. It pairs easily with the HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 server, delivering high-performance edge computing capabilities.

HPE Aruba Networking 750 Series Wireless Access Points: These access points are engineered to securely process and transmit IoT data in real-time, supporting AI-driven retail applications that enhance customer experiences and operational efficiency.

HPE Aruba Networking Central AI Insights: This feature optimises outdoor Wi-Fi performance, crucial for services like curbside pickup. It also monitors IoT device behaviour, detecting anomalies that may indicate security threats, thereby safeguarding sensitive retail data.

“In today’s interconnected retail landscape, IoT devices can serve as potential entry points for cyber threats. HPE Aruba Networking’s solutions prioritise security by integrating advanced features that monitor and protect network integrity. The AI-driven insights not only bolster security but also enable retailers to manage complex networks efficiently, reducing the need for on-site IT interventions,” says Warren Gordon, business unit manager at Duxbury Networking.

South African retailers can now access these innovative solutions through Duxbury Networking’s extensive distribution network. By adopting HPE Aruba Networking’s technology, retailers can enhance their operational resilience, improve customer satisfaction, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.