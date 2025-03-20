Hybrid work promotes healthier, more productive staff

According to new research, hybrid workers take fewer sick days, are less stressed and enjoy improved levels of health and well-being.

A study of more than 2 000 hybrid workers by International Workplace Group, the world’s largest operator of flexible workspaces, found that more than a third (36%) are taking fewer sick days now they have some flexibility over how and where they work.

The benefits do not end there, with 74% of hybrid workers making time for preventative healthcare such as regular screenings, check-ups and lifestyle changes.

Hybrid working, where workers split their time between a local workspace, their head office, and home, offers greater flexibility, improved work-life balance, significant financial savings for workers and businesses, and important health benefits, according to the latest research.

In the hybrid model, 70% experience fewer stress-related healthcare conditions, while 72% can better manage any existing health conditions.

The findings come as recent research showed that rising sick days are costing businesses billions annually and long-term sickness is taking a significant toll on productivity, a number that could double by the end of the decade.

Beyond physical health benefits, hybrid employees also benefit from a significant reduction in stress and an improvement in their overall mental wellbeing.

The reduced time spent on long daily commutes is cited as a key factor in helping to reduce overall stress levels for 80% of hybrid workers, which is also providing employees with a better work-life balance and reduced feelings of anxiety (80%).

This has had a direct effect on health conditions related to stress, with 70% of employees experiencing fewer symptoms such as severe headaches, digestive issues, and tension-related pain.

Dr Sara Kayat, TV doctor, says: “It’s clear from this research that hybrid working models are offering employees not only greater flexibility but also tangible health benefits. By reducing the physical and mental strain of long daily commutes, workers are able to better manage their existing health conditions, access preventative care, and reduce stress. This is not only improving their overall well-being but also helping businesses by reducing the costs associated with absenteeism and burnout.”

Dr Kayat shares her top tips for hybrid employees looking to optimise their health for the long term:

* Schedule “me time” for preventative health: Take advantage of your flexible schedule to book those important health check-ups and screenings. Whether it’s a physical or a dental appointment, having the flexibility to fit these into your day means you’re not waiting for a sick day to prioritize your health. Small steps now can prevent big health issues later.

* Join a local workout group for fun and fitness: People are increasingly turning to exercise to for a sense of community and to build social connections. This can be seen through the rise in local running groups, rebounding or community exercises. It’s more than just moving; it’s about community and connection.

* Prepare foods that fuel your brain: One of the greatest benefits of hybrid working is that we now have more time to prepare balanced and nutritious meals that leave us feeling energised. Whole foods like leafy greens, nuts, and whole grains can improve focus and energy. Try a spinach and quinoa salad or a berry and almond butter smoothie for a brain-boosting meal. These don’t take long to make and can be enjoyed wherever you work or on the go.

A healthier and happier workforce is also translating into positive business outcomes, with 75% of CEOs acknowledging that hybrid work has improved productivity, while 77% say employees have become more engaged in their jobs due to flexible work arrangements.

Mark Dixon, CEO of International Workplace Group, comments: “Hybrid and more flexible ways of working are incredibly beneficial for both employees and their employers. Not only is it universally popular with workers with higher levels of satisfaction and an improved work-life balance reported, but as this research shows, employees are taking fewer sick days, managing stress better, and adopting healthier lifestyles. Meanwhile, companies are enjoying higher levels of productivity and lower costs.”