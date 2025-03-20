IBC Solar buys into Solarworld

IBC Solar, a full-service provider of solar energy solutions, is expanding its presence in Africa through the acquisition of Solarworld Africa.

IBC Solar and Solarworld Africa have had a business relationship since 2022. Now, IBC Solar is undertaking a majority acquisition of Solarworld Africa in the first step. After a two-year transition period, a complete acquisition is planned.

The acquisition is primarily to focus is on high-demand areas like commercial projects, large storage systems, and the residential sector.

“South Africa is struggling with rising energy prices of state energy supply, and fossil fuels are becoming increasingly expensive,” says Patrik Danz, CSO of IBC Solar. “The sunny region is ideally suited for decentralised energy solutions such as photovoltaic and storage. This allows households and businesses to supply themselves independently and autonomously with electricity.

“Therefore, we are looking forward to the cooperation with Solarworld Africa. With our high-quality photovoltaic solutions, we can further advance the growth of renewables in the country.”

Gregor Kuepper, MD of Solarworld Africa, adds: “Now we can continue the success story of two experienced and successful partners working together. The future of photovoltaics lies in South Africa – here the energy transition can be co-determined. We are very excited about the new chapter that is just beginning for us and the African market.”