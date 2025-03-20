SA’s bright young scientists head for the global stage

Four exceptional young innovators from Mthatha, Cape Town and Kimberley are set to travel to China to compete in this year’s Beijing Youth Science Creation Competition (BYSCC) after impressing at the Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF).

Samiya Waza, a Grade 12 learner at Umtata High School in Mthatha, will showcase her research project, “Med-Net: A comprehensive and robust information management system for healthcare facilities” at the BYSCC, which will be held from 26 to 30 March 2025.

Waza earned a Gold medal in the Computer Sciences and Software Development category at the Eskom Expo ISF, which was held at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park in September 2024.

Her project offers a comprehensive solution to several ongoing challenges in healthcare. It combines advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, blockchain, and predictive analytics to set a new standard in hospital management systems.

By optimising performance across various conditions, Med-Net has the potential to enhance patient care, streamline operational workflows, and improve accessibility to healthcare services – positioning it as a groundbreaking solution in the field.

Adam Gibbon and Christopher Collier-Reed, both Grade 12 learners at Pinelands High School in Cape Town, will present their research project, “Flies to the rescue: Innovating food waste management using Black Soldier fly larvae”.

The duo earned Gold medals in the Agricultural Sciences category at the Eskom Expo ISF last year. Their project presents an innovative solution to the global issue of food waste by utilising Black Soldier Fly (BSF) larvae to effectively decompose food waste while producing valuable by-products.

This approach demonstrates that using BSF larvae for waste decomposition is a scalable solution that can be implemented in various contexts, ranging from small-scale urban waste management to large-scale industrial operations. The system’s simplicity and efficiency enhance its practicality, ensuring ease of implementation across different settings.

Furthermore, the project aligns with South Africa’s sustainability goals, providing an eco-friendly waste management solution with the potential to drive economic growth while significantly benefiting the environment.

Also joining the group in China will be Cady De Koker, a Grade 11 learner at Northern Cape High School in Kimberley, who will showcase her research project, “A Mathematician’s Guide to Neuroscience: Classifying and diagnosing brain tumours using Fractal-analysis morphometrics”.

De Koker was awarded a Gold medal and named Senior Category winner in the Mathematics category at last year’s Eskom Expo ISF.

Her project introduces a fractal-based approach to diagnosing brain tumours, offering a groundbreaking method to enhance medical diagnostics. By applying mathematical principles to tumour classification, her research addresses the global healthcare challenge of misdiagnosis, paving the way for more accurate, timely, and accessible diagnostic techniques.

Mologadi Motshele, acting-CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, says: “Eskom has proudly supported the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists for more than two decades, recognising it as a vital investment in developing the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators. The growing pool of science and engineering graduates that Eskom helps to cultivate is not only beneficial to the organisation, but also to the broader socio-economic development of South Africa.

“The life-changing experience that these four young scientists will gain on the international stage will serve as inspiration for their peers, reinforcing the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, and motivating more learners to strive for excellence. Through initiatives like the Eskom Expo, we are not just supporting individual learners; but also strengthening the country’s capacity for innovation and global competitiveness.”

Parthy Chetty, executive director of Eskom Expo, adds: “We are immensely proud to congratulate four outstanding young learners who will be representing South Africa at the prestigious science fair in China.

“It is also admirable that two learners hail from Umtata in the Eastern Cape and Kimberley in the Northern Cape, which highlights the importance of giving learners from all provinces, an equal opportunity to showcase their scientific innovations. Their dedication, innovation, and passion for science have earned them this incredible opportunity to showcase their talents on an international stage.

“We wish them great success as they inspire others and make our nation proud. May their journey be filled with learning, discovery, and well-deserved recognition. South Africa stands behind you – go shine.”

The 44th BYSCC, hosted at the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, aims to promote the advancement of youth scientific and technological endeavours. Its goals include nurturing the innovation and practical skills of young participants, enhancing their scientific and technological literacy, and inspiring the emergence of more young scientists.

Registration to take part in Eskom Expo 2025 is open. School learners in Grades 4-12, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students NC(V) Level 2 to NC(V) Level 4 can register their research projects by visiting www.exposcience.co.za.