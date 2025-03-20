SASE gains momentum as SD-WAN revenue rebounds

According to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group, the global Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market reached $2,6-billion in 4Q 2024, achieving 14% year-over-year (Y/Y) revenue growth.

The market showed notable improvement, especially within the SD-WAN segment, driven by a recovery from earlier inventory corrections caused by pandemic-induced overbuying.

Robust Cisco sales also played a key role in this rebound, signaling a shift toward recovery and increased optimism heading into 2025.

“The SASE market is recalibrating after years of explosive growth, but the fundamental demand for integrated, scalable security and networking solutions remains strong,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director: enterprise security and networking at Dell’Oro Group.

“Enterprises are shifting their strategies from rapid expansion to optimization, consolidating investments around strategic vendors, and signaling a pivot toward long-term, stable market expansion,” Sanchez adds.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2024 SASE and SD-WAN Quarterly Report: