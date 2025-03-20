Talent retention demands RTO flexibility

In an about-turn from the status quo over the past five years, the movement by companies to demand a full return to office is gaining momentum, locally and globally.

But while it might seem like a no-brainer for employers to demand a return to in-person, in-office 5 days a week, this will severely impact their ability to retain top talent, a leadership expert says.

“Flexibility is one of the key negotiation tools that will impact on a company’s talent density. Talent density refers to the concentration of high-performing individuals within an organisation, and it is a key driver of innovation, productivity, and overall business success,” says Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at executive search firm Jack Hammer.

“Employers considering a forced return to traditional five-day office schedules should be prepared for potential talent losses. Top talent will seek out employers offering the best choices, including flexible work arrangements, and at scale, this is going to impact negatively on talent density.”

Naidoo says Jack Hammer has noticed an uptick in high-level candidates putting out feelers for roles and companies that aren’t demanding full RTO.

“When speaking with candidates, the ability to offer structured flexibility is a major draw for those facing strict return-to-office mandates. For those seeking to advance their careers and are currently employed on a flexible basis, it is a non-negotiable.

“Flexibility is not just a retention tool but a negotiation tool that significantly impacts talent density – a critical factor in both productivity and excellence. Companies with the best talent are better positioned to excel, making it imperative to attract and retain top performers, hence our warning to employers not to revert to a one-size-fits-all strategy, thinking they hold all the cards.”

According to recent reports, 60% of South African employers were moving away from remote work arrangements, aligning with their global counterparts. Research by McKinsey shows that the proportion of employees working mostly in-person has increased significantly, from 34% in 2023 to 68% last year. This shift was driven by employer mandates, not employee preference.

While the local and global RTO trends suggest employers clearly feel they have the upper hand where mandates are concerned, this does not extend to top talent.

“Just because everyone is doing it, doesn’t mean you have to. Companies that prioritise flexibility are better positioned to attract and retain the best talent, as they offer a work environment that supports work-life balance and autonomy. While employees may initially comply with strict RTO mandates, top talent will seek out better opportunities when they arise. This is particularly true for those who value flexibility and have the option to choose employers that offer it.”

The early career caveat

While Jack Hammer advises organisations to carefully consider their RTO mandates, they also urge early career professionals to embrace the opportunity rather than see it as a drawback, Naidoo says.

“As an early career professional, it is important to recognise that while remote work offers flexibility and convenience, it will hinder your career growth and trajectory. Too many young people hold out for a flexible or remote position not realising that they are shooting themselves in the foot by doing so.”

Naidoo says starting a career in a remote setting is guaranteed to slow down the learning process.

“Being in the office allows for immediate feedback, hands-on training, and the opportunity to absorb the nuances of the job more quickly. In-person interactions facilitate a deeper understanding of workplace dynamics and etiquette, which are essential for professional development.”

The opportunity for informal learning, networking and progression is also hampered.

“Much of what you learn in an office environment is not explicitly taught but rather absorbed through observation and interaction with colleagues. This informal learning includes understanding how to conduct oneself professionally, both formally and informally, which is vital for career advancement.

“Being in the office also increases visibility and provides opportunities to build relationships with colleagues and superiors. These connections are crucial for career advancement, as they help establish social and corporate political capital. Ambitious professionals recognise that success depends on being seen and valued by others within the organisation. If you are sitting at home, your in-office colleague will very likely leave you in their wake.”

Naidoo says spending at least the first three to six months in the office can be highly beneficial.

“This period allows you to establish a strong foundation of skills, relationships, and workplace understanding. After this initial phase, you can start to leverage flexibility options to maintain a better work-life balance, if you have proven yourself to be a talent to watch.”