Data Analyst

Mar 21, 2025

Coactivate is looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual with a professional disposition to join our winning team as a Data Analyst. The Data Analyst will be responsible for designing reports and dashboards and maintaining databases to contribute to data-based business decisions and client reporting.

  • Determine Business Information requirements.
  • Designing and generating reports and dashboards
  • Creating, updating, and maintaining databases.
  • Data mining to contribute to business outcomes.
  • Identifying trends and demographics for improved business understanding.
  • SQL coding to create reporting for the directory
  • Communicating with campaign management and providing daily stats
  • Maintaining existing reports and actioning new report requests
  • Maintaining accuracy of reports repository
  • Automated Client and Internal reports

The successful candidate should meet the following requirements:

Minimum requirements:

  • Matric/ Grade 12 Certificate
  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • Proficient in MS Office (Excel – advanced)
  • SQL 1+ years’ experience with analytics
  • Experience using SQL for report writing and data management.
  • Knowledge of contact centre systems and process’s
  • Excellent critical and analytical thinking skills

Skills

  • Analytical skills.
  • Problem-solving.
  • Professional
  • Strong written and verbal communication
  • Comfortable in a fast paced, ever-changing environment
  • Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build and maintain professional relationships.
  • Outcomes orientated.
  • Adaptability and flexibility in deliverables
  • Able to work under pressure.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analyst
  • MS Excel
  • MS SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

About The Employer:

At Coactivate Group, we empower businesses with innovative solutions that streamline operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive growth. Through our specialized verticals, we blend cutting-edge technology with human expertise to create meaningful impact.

