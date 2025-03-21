Coactivate is looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual with a professional disposition to join our winning team as a Data Analyst. The Data Analyst will be responsible for designing reports and dashboards and maintaining databases to contribute to data-based business decisions and client reporting.
- Determine Business Information requirements.
- Designing and generating reports and dashboards
- Creating, updating, and maintaining databases.
- Data mining to contribute to business outcomes.
- Identifying trends and demographics for improved business understanding.
- SQL coding to create reporting for the directory
- Communicating with campaign management and providing daily stats
- Maintaining existing reports and actioning new report requests
- Maintaining accuracy of reports repository
- Automated Client and Internal reports
The successful candidate should meet the following requirements:
Minimum requirements:
- Matric/ Grade 12 Certificate
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Proficient in MS Office (Excel – advanced)
- SQL 1+ years’ experience with analytics
- Experience using SQL for report writing and data management.
- Knowledge of contact centre systems and process’s
- Excellent critical and analytical thinking skills
Skills
- Analytical skills.
- Problem-solving.
- Professional
- Strong written and verbal communication
- Comfortable in a fast paced, ever-changing environment
- Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build and maintain professional relationships.
- Outcomes orientated.
- Adaptability and flexibility in deliverables
- Able to work under pressure.
Desired Skills:
- Data Analyst
- MS Excel
- MS SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
About The Employer:
At Coactivate Group, we empower businesses with innovative solutions that streamline operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive growth. Through our specialized verticals, we blend cutting-edge technology with human expertise to create meaningful impact.