Data Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Coactivate is looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual with a professional disposition to join our winning team as a Data Analyst. The Data Analyst will be responsible for designing reports and dashboards and maintaining databases to contribute to data-based business decisions and client reporting.

Determine Business Information requirements.

Designing and generating reports and dashboards

Creating, updating, and maintaining databases.

Data mining to contribute to business outcomes.

Identifying trends and demographics for improved business understanding.

SQL coding to create reporting for the directory

Communicating with campaign management and providing daily stats

Maintaining existing reports and actioning new report requests

Maintaining accuracy of reports repository

Automated Client and Internal reports

The successful candidate should meet the following requirements:

Minimum requirements:

Matric/ Grade 12 Certificate

Relevant tertiary qualification

Proficient in MS Office (Excel – advanced)

SQL 1+ years’ experience with analytics

Experience using SQL for report writing and data management.

Knowledge of contact centre systems and process’s

Excellent critical and analytical thinking skills

Skills

Analytical skills.

Problem-solving.

Professional

Strong written and verbal communication

Comfortable in a fast paced, ever-changing environment

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build and maintain professional relationships.

Outcomes orientated.

Adaptability and flexibility in deliverables

Able to work under pressure.

Desired Skills:

Data Analyst

MS Excel

MS SQL

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

About The Employer:

At Coactivate Group, we empower businesses with innovative solutions that streamline operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive growth. Through our specialized verticals, we blend cutting-edge technology with human expertise to create meaningful impact.

Learn more/Apply for this position