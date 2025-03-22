Fintech Support

FINOPS/ Tech Support Analyst Wanted!

R 360 00 – R 480 000 P/Annum

We are seeking a detail-oriented IT Support Analyst with expertise in BI tools and SQL to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have experience in Linux and Microsoft environments, strong troubleshooting skills, and a passion for client engagement.

Key Responsibilities

? Analyzing & Monitoring Payment Trends: Utilize BI tools and SQL to track and report client payment behaviors.

? Logging Tickets & Escalations: Manage incidents and service requests, ensuring timely resolutions.

? Troubleshooting: Diagnose and resolve technical issues related to networks, applications, and databases.

? Network & Application Support: Provide first-line support for network and software-related problems.

? Client Engagement & Service: Act as a point of contact for clients, ensuring excellent service and communication.

? Creating Documentation: Maintain clear and concise technical documentation, procedures, and knowledge bases.

Skills & Experience

? BI Tools Proficiency: Power BI, Tableau, or similar.

? SQL Knowledge: Ability to write queries, analyze data, and generate reports.

? Operating Systems: Experience with Linux and Microsoft environments.

? Networking & Application Support: Familiarity with troubleshooting tools.

? Strong Problem-Solving & Communication Skills.

Desired Skills:

IT Support

NOC

3rd line support

Onsite

Troubleshooting

