System Administrator / Server Technician – Gauteng Gauteng

Systems Administrator / Server Technician

Elevate your IT career with cutting-edge technology!

R 360,000 – R 528,000 per annum

Join a leading provider of innovative technology solutions dedicated to making a positive impact on society. This is an ideal opportunity to harness your Systems Administration and Server Administration skills in a collaborative and rewarding environment. Push the boundaries of what is possible in the industry and contribute to essential national services.

Matric qualification

Tertiary IT Qualification

4+ years of experience in Systems Administration and Server Administration

Experience with SQL Databases, Monitoring, Virtualization, Scripting, CI/CD, and Cloud technologies

Ideal experience with Azure

Desired Skills:

Systems Administrator

Server Engineer

Databse

CLoud

