African bank brands punch above their weights

The total brand value of the world’s 500 most valuable banking brands has surged by 13% year-on-year to reach $1,6-trillion, marking the first double-digit increase in four years.

This is according to the latest Banking 500 2025 Report by Brand Finance, which finds that African banking brands continue to make a significant impact on the global stage, with an average brand value growth of 22%.

Chinese banks continue to dominate the rankings, with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) retaining its title as the world’s most valuable banking brand for the ninth consecutive year, growing by 10% to $79,1-billion.

China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, and Bank of China complete the top four, emphasising China’s financial strength.

Digital-first challenger banks are also gaining traction, with UK digitally-first neobank Revolut achieving an extraordinary 795% increase in brand value to $1,9-billion.

Indonesia’s BCA retains its title as the world’s strongest banking brand, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 97,1/100 and an elite AAA+ rating, showcasing the growing power of regional banks in Asia and Africa.

Annie Brown, valuation director at Brand Finance, comments: “The high-interest rate environment in many major economies has undoubtedly driven growth in banking brand values, boosting profits and share prices in 2024.

“However, longer-term brand value growth is being shaped by four key trends: regulation, digital innovation, a shift towards fee-based income over interest margins, and a renewed focus on brand building to sustain competitive advantage.”

African banking brands have outperformed many global counterparts, creating $15,2-billion in brand value in 2025 alone.

South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria have led this growth despite economic volatility, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical challenges.

Kenya’s banks experienced a remarkable 49% brand value increase, while South Africa saw a 24% rise. Morocco and Nigeria posted gains of 21% and 16%, respectively.

South African banking giant Capitec Bank led the charge with a 100% increase in brand value, earning top scores on key consumer engagement metrics such as “brand love,” “brand consideration,” and “word of mouth”.

Other standout performers included South Africa’s Nedbank (+37%) and Rand Merchant Bank (+31%), Kenya’s Co-Operative Bank (+36%) and Equity Bank (+23%), and Nigeria’s GTCO (+32%).

Despite these impressive performances, no African banking brands have yet broken into the Top 100 due to weaker currencies and regional economic risks. The highest-ranking African banks remain from South Africa, with Standard Bank at 134, First National Bank at 158, and Absa Bank at 170.

African banking brands’ Brand Strength Index (BSI) ranking in the Banking 500

Brand Country Banking 500 Brand Strength ranking BSI score Capitec Bank South Africa 6 94.6 Kenya Commercial Bank Kenya 7 94.4 First National Bank South Africa 11 93.6 United Bank for Africa Nigeria 13 92.4 First Bank of Nigeria Nigeria 14 92.1 Equity Bank Kenya 20 90.7

The role of digital banking in Africa’s growth

Africa is a global leader in mobile banking, hosting nearly half of the world’s mobile banking accounts, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The ongoing adoption of digital banking has fuelled financial inclusion across the continent, enabling banks to reach previously underserved populations.

A strong digital banking offering has become crucial in shaping African banks’ brand strength, surpassing traditional considerations like trust and value for money in consumer choices.

Jeremy Sampson, chairman of Brand Finance Africa comments: “The remarkable rise of African banks in brand rankings highlights the sector’s resilience, innovation, and ability to meet evolving consumer needs. While global banking giants continue to dominate in absolute brand value, Africa’s banking sector is proving that strong brands, built on trust and digital capabilities, can punch well above their weight on the world stage.”

Outlook for global and African banking brands

While the global banking sector is benefitting from higher interest rates and financial market recovery, African banks are capitalising on their brand strength, customer loyalty, and digital innovation.

The continued rise of mobile banking and fintech disruptors in Africa presents opportunities for even greater expansion and competitiveness in the years ahead.