CRM technologies the most valued by finance

Customer relationship management (CRM) technologies are the most valued in the finance function, according to a survey by Gartner.

The Gartner survey of 383 finance leaders taken in October 2024 showed that CRM technology, cloud ERP and analytics and business intelligence (ABI) tools were the top three most valued technologies in the finance function, with all three expected to see high levels of future investment.

“CFOs are increasingly relying on CRM applications to analyze sales forecasts more accurately, using historical performance data to evaluate the likelihood of sales materialsing,” says Nick Duffy, senior director analyst in the Gartner Finance practice. “The fact that this is the highest valued technology in this survey show CFOs are looking for deeper insight on customer trends that drive financial outcomes.”

Cloud ERP

Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) is establishing a new standard of value, with finance functions keen to tap into the advanced features that tend to be available via subscription model cloud ERP systems.

“It’s telling that on-premises ERP was the most discontinued technology in this survey, with almost 20% of respondents planning to discontinue or already having discontinued its use,” said Duffy. “On premises ERP is now considered a low-value technology as we see a growing preference for cloud ERP systems.”

ABI

Analytics and business intelligence (ABI) tools in finance are used for data visualisation, as well as for data prep, modeling and logic writing analytic tools.

“With a volatile business environment, there’s a need to provide faster, decision-ready financial insights to leaders in the business,” says Duffy. “Integration with AI capabilities is making this more accessible than ever for finance teams, so these tools rank highly for adoption and future investment currently.”