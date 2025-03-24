Intel accelerates AI at the edge with open ecosystem

Intel is unveiling its new Intel AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites and Open Edge Platform initiatives. These offerings help streamline and speed up AI adoption at the edge across industries such as retail, manufacturing, smart cities, and media and entertainment by simplifying integration with existing infrastructure.
“Our customers want to expand the use of AI in their existing infrastructure and workflows at the edge, ensuring they meet their total cost of ownership and achieve power and performance goals,” says Dan Rodriguez, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of the Edge Computing Group.
“With decades of experience at the edge, we’re taking our edge AI offerings and support one step further with Intel AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites and Open Edge Platform to accelerate the delivery of AI-ready solutions across the ecosystem.”
Edge AI is becoming an essential driver of enterprise innovation. Gartner forecasts that by the end of 2025, 50% of enterprise-managed data will be processed outside traditional data centres or the cloud — in places such as retail stores, manufacturing plants and healthcare facilities. By 2026, at least half of edge computing deployments will involve machine learning.
With over 100 000 real-world edge implementations with partners, many leveraging AI today, Intel understands the challenges of edge AI. These challenges vary significantly by industry, with each having distinct performance and power needs. What works for cloud providers is not suitable for enterprises at the edge, which need to maintain existing platforms and software, while integrating AI, to get the best total cost of ownership (TCO) and power efficiency.
Unlike large data centres with dedicated AI infrastructure, edge AI deployments must seamlessly integrate into preexisting IT systems in space-constrained, low-power and cost-sensitive environments.
Intel AI Edge Systems, alongside Edge AI Suites and the Open Edge Platform, address these challenges by building on Intel’s technology foundation at the edge. These efforts empower the ecosystem to bring edge AI to market faster and more efficiently.
The open edge approach allows Intel to consistently deliver better end-to-end performance and overall TCO in a variety of key industries.
How an Open Ecosystem Accelerates Edge AI
While many edge deployments today incorporate AI using traditional machine learning and computer vision, Intel’s AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites and Open Edge Platform are designed to accelerate the deployment of advanced AI applications. Through a robust ecosystem of trusted partners, Intel enables enterprises to tackle industry-specific challenges and drive innovation in edge AI deployments.
- Intel AI Edge Systems: Intel’s edge systems speed up AI deployment at the edge. Builders – original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs) – have access to standardised blueprints, benchmarks and verification tools optimized for edge AI use cases. These resources enable customers and solution providers to easily configure systems to meet the performance needs of use cases like vision AI or generative AI (GenAI). With a range of power levels, sizes and performance options, these solutions ensure optimal integration of hardware and software.
- Edge AI Suites: Edge AI Suites are open, industry-specific AI software development kits (SDKs) for independent software vendors (ISVs), system integrators and solutions builders. These suites simplify the creation of custom AI solutions for various industries by providing curated reference applications, sample code and benchmarks to accelerate application development. Currently, Intel offers four suites, optimised for retail, manufacturing, smart cities, and media and entertainment.
- Open Edge Platform: The Open Edge Platform is a modular, open source platform that simplifies the development, deployment and management of edge and AI applications at scale. With cloud-like simplicity, this platform allows ISVs, solution builders and operating system vendors to integrate software components efficiently and leverage performance optimisations from Intel’s latest software advancements. Partners can easily deploy containerised workloads on remote edge devices — without the need for on-site visits — and manage these deployments with tools like Intel vPro/Inte® Active Management Technology, enabling collaboration and innovation across the software ecosystem.