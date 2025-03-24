Intel accelerates AI at the edge with open ecosystem

Intel is unveiling its new Intel AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites and Open Edge Platform initiatives. These offerings help streamline and speed up AI adoption at the edge across industries such as retail, manufacturing, smart cities, and media and entertainment by simplifying integration with existing infrastructure.

“Our customers want to expand the use of AI in their existing infrastructure and workflows at the edge, ensuring they meet their total cost of ownership and achieve power and performance goals,” says Dan Rodriguez, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of the Edge Computing Group.

“With decades of experience at the edge, we’re taking our edge AI offerings and support one step further with Intel AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites and Open Edge Platform to accelerate the delivery of AI-ready solutions across the ecosystem.”

Edge AI is becoming an essential driver of enterprise innovation. Gartner forecasts that by the end of 2025, 50% of enterprise-managed data will be processed outside traditional data centres or the cloud — in places such as retail stores, manufacturing plants and healthcare facilities. By 2026, at least half of edge computing deployments will involve machine learning.

With over 100 000 real-world edge implementations with partners, many leveraging AI today, Intel understands the challenges of edge AI. These challenges vary significantly by industry, with each having distinct performance and power needs. What works for cloud providers is not suitable for enterprises at the edge, which need to maintain existing platforms and software, while integrating AI, to get the best total cost of ownership (TCO) and power efficiency.

Unlike large data centres with dedicated AI infrastructure, edge AI deployments must seamlessly integrate into preexisting IT systems in space-constrained, low-power and cost-sensitive environments.

Intel AI Edge Systems, alongside Edge AI Suites and the Open Edge Platform, address these challenges by building on Intel’s technology foundation at the edge. These efforts empower the ecosystem to bring edge AI to market faster and more efficiently.

The open edge approach allows Intel to consistently deliver better end-to-end performance and overall TCO in a variety of key industries.

How an Open Ecosystem Accelerates Edge AI

While many edge deployments today incorporate AI using traditional machine learning and computer vision, Intel’s AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites and Open Edge Platform are designed to accelerate the deployment of advanced AI applications. Through a robust ecosystem of trusted partners, Intel enables enterprises to tackle industry-specific challenges and drive innovation in edge AI deployments.