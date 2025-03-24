Swiftnet sale to go ahead

Telkom’s disposal of Swiftnet can go ahead, with most of the suspensive conditions having been met.

Telkom today announced that all suspensive conditions preceding the disposal have been fulfilled other than those standard conditions that run until the business day before closing.

This clears the way for the disposal by Telkom of its masts and towers business housed in Swiftnet to a purchasing consortium comprising an infrastructure fund managed by a subsidiary of Actis and an infrastructure vehicle 100% by Royal Bafokeng Holdings.