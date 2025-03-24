These are the top supply chain technology trends for 2025

Agentic AI, ambient invisible intelligence, and an augmented connected workforce are some of the top supply chain technology trends for 2025, according to Gartner.

Advancements in technology will provide supply chain technology leaders and chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) with opportunities to support digital value realisation, enhance workforce productivity, and innovate new operating models.

Among these emerging opportunities, Gartner has identified the top supply chain technology trends for 2025 that will aid leaders in pursuit of these objectives.

“This year’s trends highlight the transformative potential of connectivity and intelligence in supply chains, enabling leaders to enhance operational efficiency and adaptability,” says Christian Titze, vice-president analyst and chief of research in Gartner’s Supply Chain practice.

“By evaluating and integrating advanced technologies like agentic AI and intelligent simulation, organizations can achieve specific goals, foster innovation and achieve long-term competitive advantage.”

This year’s supply chain technology trends are driven by two broad themes: the need for supply chain leaders to leverage emerging technologies to enhance connectivity, and tools that foster intelligence to drive competitive differentiation and operational efficiency.

“These trends offer multiple strategic pathways for organisations to innovate and excel in a rapidly evolving environment,” says Kaitlynn Sommers, senior director analyst in Gartner’s Supply Chain practice. “By prioritsing these technologies based on business requirements and use cases that clearly map toward strategic outcomes, supply chain leaders can better manage complexities and achieve their critical objectives.”

The top trends in supply chain technology for 2025 are: