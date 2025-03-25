Criminals target business-owned vehicles

Crime stats for quarter three (October to December 2024) demonstrate an encouraging decrease in most vehicle-related crimes, although the overall numbers are still high.
There has been a notable increase in the carjacking of business-owned vehicles, according to MasterDrive.
The stats reveal the following:
- 4 807 carjackings were recorded – a year-on-year decrease of 19,5%
- On average 52 cars are hijacked each day
- There were 7 791 vehicle thefts – a decrease of 18,3%
- Hijack of trucks decreased by 14%
- Theft out of or from vehicles declined by 12,9%
- There were 17 less cash-in-transit heists
- Drunk driving increased by 11,2%
- Road rage is in the top five for most common causes of violent crime
- Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal were the top three provinces for vehicle crime
- Carjackings are responsible for 56% of all vehicle crime (Tracker Crime Index)
- Theft accounts for 44% of vehicle crime (Tracker Crime Index)
- More vehicles are hijacked on Fridays and between 16h00 and 21h00. (Tracker Crime Index)
- Theft is mainly reported on Saturdays, also between 16h00 and 21h00. (Tracker Crime Index)
- Business-owned vehicles are twice as likely to be hijacked (Tracker Crime Index)
- In Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal more personal vehicles are stolen than hijacked, at 52% and 61%, respectively
- Car jamming is one of the most prevalent crimes at shopping malls (Fidelity)
- During 2024, follow-home attacks were on the rise (Fidelity)
MasterDrive makes some recommendations to reduce the risk:
- Avoid dimly lit or isolated parking spots
- Reverse park so that exiting the parking space can be done faster and with a clearer visual field
- Ideally, it is safest to park against the wall and near a security presence
- Have your keys or fob in hand and deposit parcels into the boot without scratching through them or your bag
- Return home before dark whenever possible
- Stay alert and always observe your surroundings
- Stand in well-lit and populated areas when using e-hailing services and keep your phone out of sight
- Report all incidents to assist law enforcement track crime patterns
- Physically check your car door before walking away
- Stand in front of the door handle when locking the door to potentially block jammers especially if your keyless entry inhibits double checking the doors
- When placing your shopping in your boot, be aware of people around you and who may be watching
- Lock laptops, bags, and other valuables in the boot when exiting the vehicle
- Purchase a case for your key fob that prevents criminals from cloning it