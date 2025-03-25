Criminals target business-owned vehicles

Crime stats for quarter three (October to December 2024) demonstrate an encouraging decrease in most vehicle-related crimes, although the overall numbers are still high.

There has been a notable increase in the carjacking of business-owned vehicles, according to MasterDrive.

The stats reveal the following:

4 807 carjackings were recorded – a year-on-year decrease of 19,5%

On average 52 cars are hijacked each day

There were 7 791 vehicle thefts – a decrease of 18,3%

Hijack of trucks decreased by 14%

Theft out of or from vehicles declined by 12,9%

There were 17 less cash-in-transit heists

Drunk driving increased by 11,2%

Road rage is in the top five for most common causes of violent crime

Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal were the top three provinces for vehicle crime

Carjackings are responsible for 56% of all vehicle crime (Tracker Crime Index)

Theft accounts for 44% of vehicle crime (Tracker Crime Index)

More vehicles are hijacked on Fridays and between 16h00 and 21h00. (Tracker Crime Index)

Theft is mainly reported on Saturdays, also between 16h00 and 21h00. (Tracker Crime Index)

Business-owned vehicles are twice as likely to be hijacked (Tracker Crime Index)

In Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal more personal vehicles are stolen than hijacked, at 52% and 61%, respectively

Car jamming is one of the most prevalent crimes at shopping malls (Fidelity)

During 2024, follow-home attacks were on the rise (Fidelity)

MasterDrive makes some recommendations to reduce the risk: