NTT Data debuts new agentic AI services

NTT Data has launched its Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies, helping customers to adopt, build, manage and scale AI-powered agents to improve efficiencies, unlock innovation and enhance employee and customer experiences.

The suite of services addresses the growing demand for agentic AI solutions that offer personalsed experiences and builds on NTT Data’s recently announced Smart AI Agent, enabling enterprises to integrate AI-driven automation across business functions.

Unlike traditional automation, Agentic AI understands user needs, engages naturally and handles complex interactions, empowering organizations to confidently scale their AI capabilities while ensuring optimization and success.

NTT Data’s Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies offers a comprehensive suite of services for AI, supporting every stage of an organisation’s agentic AI journey with cloud providers – from advisory and building AI agents to implementation, connectivity and ongoing managed services.

Applicable across all industries including manufacturing, banking and healthcare, these services help organizations maximise AI investments and responsibly innovate while ensuring ongoing optimisation and success. They are available in more than 20 languages across every major market.

By integrating its agentic AI with generative AI, including large and small language models, these AI agents can perform tasks more rapidly, accurately and efficiently with fewer errors.

NTT Data also helps to ensure clients that once AI agents are deployed, they remain secure, up-to-date and continuously improved. By connecting AI agents to hyperscaler data centers, NTT Data helps to enable more personalized, natural interactions, making AI-driven services more intuitive and effective.

Enterprise AI investments are accelerating. According to Gartner, “by 2028, the market for artificial intelligence services will reach $609-billion with a five-year annual growth rate of 21,4% in constant US dollars.”

Gartner also states that “by 2028, “33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI, up from less than 1% in 2024, enabling 15% of day-to-day work decisions to be made autonomously”.

NTT Data’s own Global GenAI Report reflects this trend, showing organizations are increasingly prioritizing agentic AI for back-office and workflow optimization in 2025. The report also found that 96% of CIOs and CTOs prefer cloud-based solution methods.

“Agentic AI will revolutionise business operations and NTT Data is at the forefront of this transformation,” says Charlie Li, global head of cloud and security at NTT Data. “As the first global provider to offer comprehensive agentic AI services with a focus on AI agent management, we are empowering organizations to invest in AI agents with confidence– unlocking unprecedented efficiency and innovation while enhancing the experiences they provide to their employees and customers.”

NTT Data’s Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies are available in flexible packages, allowing organizations to scale AI adoption with industry leading support that can easily align to clients’ budgets, resources and timeframes.