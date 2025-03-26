Valid accounts come under attack

Valid accounts were increasingly being leveraged as an initial attack vector in 2024, representing 31,4% of cases.

Public-facing applications still hold the top position with 39,2% of cases. These findings were reported in the recent Kaspersky Incident Response analyst report.

The Kaspersky Incident Response analyst report provides insights into cyberattacks investigated by the Kaspersky team in 2024, using data from organisations seeking help with incident response and highlights trends in security threats across various sectors and regions. The report aids organisations in enhancing their security measures and developing effective incident response strategies.

According to the report, in a concerning trend that has persisted for years, public-facing applications have once again emerged as the primary vector for cyberattacks, accounting for 39,2% of cases in 2024.

Valid accounts have solidified their position as the second most common attack vector, representing 31,4% of incidents and showing a significant increase compared to 2023.

This surge indicates a growing number of companies being targeted by initial access brokers (IABs), who capitalise on compromised credentials sold on the darknet to facilitate further attacks.

The trend is particularly alarming in the context of Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS), where IABs play a crucial role in streamlining cybercriminal operations.

The data also revealed that victims in these cases were often compromised beforehand, leading to leaked credentials without immediate detection.

Trusted relationships have seen an uptick from the previous year, now accounting for 12,8% of attack vectors, while phishing remains a significant threat, utilised in nearly one out of every 10 cases (9,8%).

“Cyber threats continue to evolve relentlessly, with attackers adapting their methods to exploit the most vulnerable points in companies’ defenses,” says comments Konstantin Sapronov, head of global emergency response team at Kaspersky. “This highlights the critical need for organisations to not only strengthen their immediate security measures but also to cultivate a proactive and adaptive incident response culture that can stay ahead of these emerging risks.”