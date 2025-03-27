FNB takes over Springboks lead sponsorship

First National Bank, a longstanding partner of SA Rugby and the Springboks since 2017, has become the principal partner of the Springbok teams, with the FNB logo now front and centre of the teams’ jerseys.

The sponsorship is for all levels of SA Rugby, including front-of-jersey for the men’s Springbok XV and 7’s teams as well as the extension of their current support and position with the Bok Women’s team, and SARU Youth teams.

Harry Kellan, CEO of FNB, says: “FNB has a long history of help and support of rugby, and we are extremely proud and honored to now further extend our help as the principal sponsor leading and headlining in our partnership with the Springboks.

“Over the years, rugby has helped unify our country and has provided a unique platform for South Africa to showcase its sporting talent on both local and global stages. FNB supported South African rugby as a sponsor since 2017 and as principal sponsor offers an opportunity for us to continue living our legacy of ‘help’ and remain devoted to making a positive societal contribution through rugby that will take the country forward.”

Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, comments: “FNB has been an outstanding partner to the Springboks and Rugby for many years and we are delighted that we have aligned to take the relationship to the next level.”

Faye Mfikwe, chief marketing officer of FNB, adds: “As a proudly South African brand, our decision to deepen this relationship is in line with our core Brand tenet of Help. Our investment into youth platforms like Classic Clashes and Varsity Cup has enabled FNB to support the development of young talent across all spheres of rugby, and across various South African communities.

“Our efforts in youth development have supported transformation in the sport and is a demonstration of our grassroots to greatness sponsorship strategy, which allows us to not only help develop local talent but also showcase our country’s ability to compete in the global arena. We recognise the power of sport in nation-building and our SARU partnership is also pivotal in our journey to empower women in sport.”