Implications of US research funding cuts

The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) hosted a crucial webinar addressing the potentially far-reaching consequences of financial cuts from the US the research landscape in South Africa.

The virtual event, “Understanding the implication of financial cuts from the USA on research in South Africa”, brought together leading experts to dissect the challenges and explore potential pathways forward for the South African scientific community.

The webinar highlighted the significant role that US funding, particularly from entities like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has historically played in bolstering research across various sectors in South Africa. These funds have been instrumental in advancing knowledge, developing innovative technologies, and building research capacity within the nation.

The abrupt reduction and potential cessation of this financial support, largely attributed to recent policy shifts in the US, have sent shockwaves through the South African research ecosystem. Professor Ntobeko Ntusi, President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), described the rapid withdrawal of funding as leaving “almost no opportunity for mitigation” within the health sector.

The immediate impacts are already being felt, with several vital medical research projects facing termination or suspension.

Professor Glenda Gray, Director of the Infectious Diseases and Oncology Research Institute (IDORI) at Wits University, shared the devastating impact on early-phase HIV prevention trials, forcing their overnight shutdown.

Similarly, Professor Thesla Palanee-Phillips, Director of Clinical Trials at Wits RHI, hig-hlighted the halting of a significant HIV vaccine research program across eight African countries. She was, until the recent US cuts, the deputy director of the USAIDfunded MATRIX award that was key to bringing early phase HIV prevention trials and product development to Africa.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, director of the Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA), underscored the magnitude of this contribution, stating that the NIH alone has contributed between $100-million and $150-million annually to medical research in South Africa – a figure exceeding the South African government’s current investment in this crucial area.

These cuts are not merely a financial setback; they threaten to derail decades of scientific progress, particularly in the fight against HIV and tuberculosis, where South African researchers have made globally significant contributions. The potential loss of jobs for researchers and support staff across various institutions is another serious concern.

However, the webinar also fostered a spirit of resilience and proactive engagement. Prof Karim emphasised the need to view this challenge as an opportunity to build stronger solidarity within the South African research sector and to actively seek “a whole new world of funding opportunities” beyond traditional sources, including exploring collaborations with European and Asian funders.

Professor Ntusi echoed this sentiment, emphasising ongoing discussions with the National Treasury, the National Department of Health, and the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation to explore how South Africa can optimally support its research enterprise in this evolving funding landscape.