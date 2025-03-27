Vodacom Business launches Digital Water Tower

Vodacom Business is proud to partner with the Strategic Water Partners Network (SWPN) to address the growing water security challenges in Gauteng. Through this collaboration, Vodacom Business will leverage its digital solutions to drive enhanced water management and sustainable supply for the region.

A key component of this initiative is the Digital Water Tower, developed by Vodacom Business in partnership with Mezzanine, which is designed to deliver, support, and maintain critical water services for suppliers, municipalities and consumers.

By integrating geospatial consumption data, network topology maps, and demand management reports, the platform aims to reduce water losses and optimise supply efficiency.

“Our commitment to digital transformation extends beyond connectivity – we believe in using our technology capabilities to drive sustainable impact,” says Videsha Proothveerajh, director of Vodacom Business.

“As we commemorate National World Water Week, there is an urgent need to conserve this precious resource, which is essential not only for economic growth but life itself. By working with key stakeholders including the public sector and industry partners, we are addressing current water challenges while laying the foundation for a more resilient future.”

Gauteng is facing a critical water crisis, with demand surpassing the supply limit. The province suffers from high water losses, with nearly 40% of the supply lost due to infrastructure failures, theft, and inefficiencies. According to the Department of Water and Sanitation, South Africans use 64 litres per day more than the global average.

Supply constraints are expected to persist until 2028, pending the completion of Phase Two of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (Polihali Dam). Furthermore, ageing and outdated municipal infrastructure has led to weaker revenue recovery and increased water losses.

To address these issues, the Digital Water Tower will be rolled out in two phases. The first phase will collate and combine different types of existing data, such as water meter readings and consumer usage reports, to analyse how water is being used in areas for increased efficiency, from supply to demand. In the second phase, the digital platform will perform impact assessments and determine and prioritise interventions.

It will also help with improving consumer and supplier services for efficient water monitoring and revenue assurance solutions. Providing real-time visibility and specific insights into Gauteng’s water services, the Digital Water Tower enables collaboration between citizens, municipalities and other stakeholders for long-term water security.

Recognising the urgency of Gauteng’s water crisis, the Platform for a Water Secure Gauteng (PWSG) was established in June 2024. This multi-stakeholder initiative, led by the Department of Water and Sanitation, Rand Water, and local municipalities, brings together the public and private sectors to drive collaborative action in the province. The partnership between Vodacom Business and SWPN supports this effort, harnessing digital innovation to safeguard Gauteng’s water future.

“Collaboration and innovation are essential to tackling South Africa’s water security challenges,” says Alyssa Jooste, SWPN private sector co-Cchair and SAB Africa sustainability manager: water stewardship and smart agriculture.

“Through our partnership with Vodacom Business and Mezzanine, the SWPN is committed to driving smart, data-driven solutions that enhance water efficiency, reduce losses, and support sustainable supply. The Digital Water Tower represents a bold step forward in using technology to secure Gauteng’s water future, benefiting communities, municipalities, and industry alike.”

Proothveerajh adds: “At Vodacom, our purpose is to connect everyone to a better future through partnerships that use technology as a force for good. Integrating smart solutions into water management will help improve efficiency, reduce losses, and ensure reliable water access, providing sustainable benefits for the Gauteng communities we serve.”