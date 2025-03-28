African innovators graduate from Google startup programme

Fifteen innovative startups have graduated from the inaugural Google for Startups Accelerator: South Africa programme, an initiative designed to help early-stage ventures leverage technology to address significant challenges across Africa.

The programme, which ran from November 2024 to March 2025, equipped founders with the resources and mentorship needed to scale their businesses and drive economic impact.

The Accelerator programme offered participants up to $50 000 in non-dilutive funding, up to $200 000 in Google Cloud Credits and access to mentorship from Google engineers, industry leaders, and Developer Experts.

The programme culminated in a Demo Day held in Sandton, where founders showcased their progress and innovative solutions to investors, mentors, and industry leaders.

The event highlighted the tangible impact of these startups and their potential to make meaningful contributions to economic growth and job creation.

Kabelo Makwane, country director of Google South Africa, emphasises the significance of investing in South Africa’s startup ecosystem.

“The talent and creativity demonstrated by these founders are inspiring,” says Makwane. “By building solutions that tackle real-world challenges, they are contributing to South Africa’s digital transformation. Our goal is to provide the support these entrepreneurs need to scale their impact and drive innovation across the continent.”

Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, underscores the programme’s focus on empowering startups leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to address key issues. The curriculum was tailored to equip founders with essential skills such as integrating AI, developing product roadmaps, and implementing growth strategies.

“These startups are embracing advanced technologies to create solutions that address real needs in their communities,” says Aiyegbusi. “By providing tailored support, we aim to help them scale their impact and unlock new opportunities for economic growth.”

The graduating cohort comprises a diverse range of startups harnessing data and cloud technologies to deliver impactful solutions, including: