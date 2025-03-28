African innovators graduate from Google startup programme

Fifteen innovative startups have graduated from the inaugural Google for Startups Accelerator: South Africa programme, an initiative designed to help early-stage ventures leverage technology to address significant challenges across Africa.
The programme, which ran from November 2024 to March 2025, equipped founders with the resources and mentorship needed to scale their businesses and drive economic impact.
The Accelerator programme offered participants up to $50 000 in non-dilutive funding, up to $200 000 in Google Cloud Credits and access to mentorship from Google engineers, industry leaders, and Developer Experts.
The programme culminated in a Demo Day held in Sandton, where founders showcased their progress and innovative solutions to investors, mentors, and industry leaders.
The event highlighted the tangible impact of these startups and their potential to make meaningful contributions to economic growth and job creation.
Kabelo Makwane, country director of Google South Africa, emphasises the significance of investing in South Africa’s startup ecosystem.
“The talent and creativity demonstrated by these founders are inspiring,” says Makwane. “By building solutions that tackle real-world challenges, they are contributing to South Africa’s digital transformation. Our goal is to provide the support these entrepreneurs need to scale their impact and drive innovation across the continent.”
Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, underscores the programme’s focus on empowering startups leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to address key issues. The curriculum was tailored to equip founders with essential skills such as integrating AI, developing product roadmaps, and implementing growth strategies.
“These startups are embracing advanced technologies to create solutions that address real needs in their communities,” says Aiyegbusi. “By providing tailored support, we aim to help them scale their impact and unlock new opportunities for economic growth.”
The graduating cohort comprises a diverse range of startups harnessing data and cloud technologies to deliver impactful solutions, including:
- Assetshare: An AI-enabled online platform that allows for construction machine rental while tackling significant pain points that include prolonged waiting times and bottlenecks in getting quotations.
- Aveade: A technology company connecting buyers and sellers through the use of its digital marketplace platform.
- Botlhale AI: Helps organisations effectively engage with their customers in their preferred languages through AI-powered Natural Language Processing.
- Breaze Delivery: Offering e-commerce merchants a turnkey service to fulfill customer orders with same-day delivery in major South African cities.
- Cure Root: Harnessing Africa’s biodiversity to discover safer, more effective drugs – faster than ever with AI.
- Delivery Ka Speed: Revolutionizing deliveries in Townships and Rural areas of South Africa, turning neglect into opportunity.
- Fixxr: A tech-enabled automotive services platform connecting vehicle owners with skilled mechanics for on-demand repairs and maintenance.
- Jobox: Connecting students, graduates, higher education institutions, and employers to simplify recruitment and bursary programs.
- Mapha Logistics: Empowers small businesses with the necessary digital tools to grow and compete.
- Simple Influence: An e-commerce African content creator marketplace connecting marketers with content creators at scale.
- Swagshack: online platform connecting emerging South African street fashion brands with a discerning customer base.
- Vuleka: Enabling and empowering the informal economy through providing direct, real time data analytics and insights into township economy businesses and their customers.
- Welo Health: Provides access to healthcare services through a platform which connects corporate clients with the best healthcare professionals.
- Wisi Oi: Video-based marketplace for second-hand clothes.
- Zoie Health: Making women’s and family health in Africa more convenient and affordable.