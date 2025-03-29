Data Analyst at Famous Brands – Gauteng Midrand

Introduction

JOB TITLE: Data Analyst

JOB GRADE: C3

DEPARTMENT: Leading Brands Commercial

LOCATION: Waterfall Office (Midrand)

EMPLOYMENT STATUS: Permanent

LINE MANAGER: Business Analyst

PURPOSE STATEMENT:

The purpose of this position is to collate data through various platforms and provide analytics to drive Leading Brands strategy.

Duties & Responsibilities

MAIN OUTPUTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THIS POSITION:

DATA ANALYSIS AND REPORTING: Explore and organise data into meaningful business insights.

Data Capture: Capture data and continually review and refine the quality of reports to ensure they support and inform appropriate decisions by senior management. Manage data integrity with the objective of presenting accurate information. Implement quality control of databases to ensure appropriate use of data.

External data sources: Ensure data quality, accuracy and cleansing of external data. Continuously identify and evaluate new data sources.

Processing: Responsible for data extraction (compiling raw data), transformation (make it intelligible), and loading (load into warehouse) process. Extract data from various sources and convert it into meaningful information that will enhance business decisions.

Analysis: Analyse and interpret business information needs based on a strong understanding of business processes, drivers, and priorities. Explore data in meaningful ways to organise, interpret, structure, and present the data into meaningful information. Evaluate evolving analytics platforms.

Reporting: Prepare reports that specify the key performance indicators as well as diagnostic measures to analyse and recommend course of action for key stakeholders to improve performance and maximize growth. Continually review and refine the quality of reports to ensure they support and inform appropriate decisions by senior management.

BI Tool: Utilise tools to enhance and maintain the evolving presentation of insights.

INSIGHTS:

Impact Analysis: Proactively provide key stakeholders with analysis and trends.

FORECASTING: Provide analytics to ensure forecast accuracy to avoid stocks outs and manage risk.

Research historical data to map trends and determine how they will influence the business.

Examine own methodologies to find ways of improving predictive accuracy.

SPECIAL PROJECTS: Organise and help execute special projects.

Support special projects aligned to Famous Brands Group BI strategy.

HAPPY HIGH PERFORMING PEOPLE:

Ensure that the core mission, vision, and values of Famous Brands are always executed.

Celebrate success amongst the team.

Develop and maintain strong stakeholder relationships and deliver mutually established goals.

Desired Experience & Qualification

FORMAL EDUCATION:

Matric is essential.

A relevant NQF Level 7 Degree in Finance or Analytics is essential.

Further studies in Statistics will be an (advantageous).

EXPERIENCE:

Minimum of 3 years; of experience as a Data Analyst.

Experience in translating data into relevant insights.

Demonstrated experience in working with databases, data analysis, segmentation and modelling.

Experience in forecasting techniques.

Experience in CRM.

GENERAL COMPUTER LITERACY:

Proficiency in analysis tools (Excel, Power BI, Tableau, QlikView).

A fundamental understanding of BI analytics.

A fundamental understanding of SQL.

COMPETENCIES:

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS:

Advanced vision and attention to detail.

Ability to conduct root cause analysis and develop solutions to solve business problems.

Numerate and analytical capability to deliver results from insights that are gathered.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills to articulate and facilitate analysis.

Develop and maintain strong stakeholder relationships and deliver on mutually established goals.

Ability to work under pressure, deadline driven.

Proficiency in identifying patterns and trends within data sets.

Achieves outcome through robust business insight and acumen.

Actively creates and promotes cross-team/functional collaboration.

Proactive self-starter with high degree of self-directed behaviour.

Data mining and analysis to influence business decisions.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Interested?

FAMOUS BRANDS VALUES: Living the Famous Brands Core beliefs as follows:

Growth: We are passionate about challenging, developing, and growing our people, brands, and partners.

Quality: We provide outstanding products and unsurpassed service that, together, deliver premium value to our customers.

Innovation: We encourage our employees to develop new ideas – whatever their job area – put a strong focus on supporting our partners and supporting cross-cultural and cross-functional exchanges.

Speed – We bring a sense of urgency to the timeous meeting of realistic deadlines.

Agility: We embrace change and adapt to evolving market conditions, while delivering with ease, to stay ahead of our competitors.

Integrity: We build trust by doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.

Humility: We stay humble, carry ourselves with a quiet confidence, and treat others the same way that we want to be treated.

Learn more/Apply for this position