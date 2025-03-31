Hisense partners with CNBM in SA

Hisense has introduced its sub-brand, Kelon, to South Africa, partnering with CNBM (China National Building Material Group) to jointly outline a blueprint for development.

The agreement aims to drive joint innovation, excellence, and deeper collaboration between both parties in Africa’s energy and cooling industries.

By integrating Hisense’s professional air conditioning distribution channels with CNBM’s solar energy industry resources, the two companies will create a full-channel “Air Conditioning + New Energy” ecosystem, achieving strategic synergy between retail terminals and service networks.

Both parties will expand their collaboration into smart energy solutions: Kelon air conditioners and Hisense’s new energy brand, Kolin Electric, will form a complementary technology alliance, supporting South Africa’s green energy transformation and establishing a benchmark for China–Africa sustainable development.

“Kelon is committed to delivering inclusive value to the African market, introducing affordable and sustainable cooling solutions that help create better living environments for every household. At the same time, these low-energy, high-resilience energy systems will inspire other industry stakeholders to participate in Africa’s green transition,” says Zhang Yupeng, GM of Hisense Air Conditioning Operations Centre.

“At the heart of this cooperation lies a clear action plan. Together, both parties intend to launch a ‘Technology Empowerment Initiative,’ building sustainable energy demonstration communities to provide optimal solutions for household electricity needs in South Africa. We also plan to replicate and expand this model in East and West Africa, making meaningful contributions to Africa’s industrial and technological development through Chinese innovation.”