Musk sells X to xAI

Elon Musk has sold X, his social media platform, to xAI, his artificial intelligence start-up.

The all-stock deal valued xAI at $80-billion and X at $33-billion, according to Musk.

He paid $44-billion for X in 2022; while a December 2024 valuation of xAI put it at about $40-billion.

“xAI and X’s futures are intertwined,” Musk wrote on X. “Today, we officially take the step to combine the data, models, compute, distribution and talent.

“The combined company will deliver smarter, more meaningful experiences to billions of people while staying true to our core mission of seeking truth and advancing knowledge.”