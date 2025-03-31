NEC wins global-first TIP Gold Badge

NEC has become the first company to earn the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Phoenix Gold Badge for its Network Operating System (NOS) software, designed to run on whitebox optical transponders.

The Gold Badge is a mark of excellence for solutions that meet TIP’s rigorous standards for commercial deployment.

MTN, one of Africa’s largest mobile network operators, helped to meet the Gold Badge requirements through the execution of testing and report submission, which demonstrated NOS’ commercial viability in the optical transport market.

By leveraging open-source technology, NOS simplifies the deployment of flexible, carrier-grade optical networks while enabling cost savings and promoting innovation.

NOS was successfully tested in MTN’s optical network across key routes in South Africa, delivering 400G transmission and seamless compatibility with existing systems. These tests, conducted in partnership with NEC subsidiary, NEC XON, highlighted the real-world benefits of NEC’s technology for network operators like MTN.

NEC XON was responsible for the installation of equipment and system integration for these field tests. NOS has also been deployed in NTT Communications Corporation’s internal networks, demonstrating its global appeal.

“At MTN, we are proud to have hosted the testing of this breakthrough technology. Phoenix 400G connectivity marks a significant milestone in our journey towards delivering reliable and scalable network solutions. This achievement will allow us to deploy our optical network connectivity solutions quicker and more flexibly because of its open and disaggregated nature,” says Lloyd Mphahlele, GM: transport and OSS tools in group technology at MTN Group.

Anthony Laing, GM of Networking at NEC XON, adds: “Open networking is transforming the industry by reducing costs and fostering innovation. We are proud to support NEC and MTN in this achievement, which empowers operators like MTN to deliver affordable connectivity across Africa. This milestone recognises NEC’s leadership in creating open, scalable, and cost-effective solutions for optical transport networks, paving the way for network operators to adopt future-ready technology.”

The Phoenix initiative, driven by TIP’s Open Optical and Packet Transport (OOPT) Group, focuses on creating open, disaggregated optical and IP networks. Members include leading operators such as NTT, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, and MTN. NEC’s success reflects close collaboration with TIP and partners to develop practical solutions that meet the needs of modern networks.

“We are thrilled to be the world’s first vendor to receive the Gold Badge in the field of NOS for optical transponders. We have developed an understanding of TIP’s stringent requirements through our experience with field tests and ongoing collaboration with TIP, enabling us to earn this badge,” says So Sato, senior director of the network solutions business division at NEC. “We place great importance on our ties with TIP and the network operators participating in these activities, and remain committed to strengthening these relationships and contributing to the development of open solutions for the optical transport market.”