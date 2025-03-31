These are the top commercial threats facing sales leaders

As the global marketplace evolves at an unprecedented pace, Gartner, Inc. has identified the top seven commercial threats facing chief sales officers (CSOs) in 2025.

The numerous challenges facing CSOs could significantly impact their strategic priorities and commercial success over the next 12 to 18 months.

“There is increasing pressure on leaders to enhance performance amidst macroeconomic fluctuations,” says Dave Egloff, vice-president analyst in the Gartner Sales Practice. “As boards of directors become more independent, the demand for maximizing gains during economic growth and minimising losses during contractions intensifies.

“CSOs must also adapt to demographic shifts as Gen Z and millennials redefine work styles and preferences, challenging traditional sales approaches.”

GenAI acts as both an influencer and amplifier for B2B buyers, enhancing their productivity.

However, it presents a risk that CSOs cannot fully mitigate or control. In fact, Gartner predicts that by 2027, 40% of B2B commercial leaders will form generative search teams to manage the emerging risks and opportunities created by the adoption of GenAI for buyer research.

“CSOs should leverage GenAI’s potential and manage its risks by aligning investments with financial metrics for strategies offering strong, near-term ROI,” says Egloff.

The top seven commercial threats facing CSOs in 2025 include:

Pressure to Grow at a Reasonable Cost: CSOs must balance revenue generation with operational efficiency as growth rates slow and investor demands for profitability rise.

Concentration as a Revenue Risk: As geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties rise, CSOs must diversify revenue streams to mitigate concentration risks. Scenario planning and monitoring political and economic signals are essential to sustaining revenue during unpredictable conditions.

Increased Turnover in the C-Suite: CEO turnover rates highlight the growing pressure on executive leaders to meet organizational objectives. CSOs must align sales strategies with corporate value drivers and cultivate strong C-suite partnerships to navigate macroeconomic complexities.

Confronting the Mental Health Crisis in Sales: The mental health crisis, exacerbated by digital immersion, poses significant risks to sales performance. CSOs must prioritize seller well-being by fostering a supportive culture and providing emotional and personal support to sellers.

Seller Demographics Shifting Younger: The rise of Gen Z in the workforce demands a reimagining of traditional sales talent management approaches. CSOs should develop programs to engage younger sellers and adapt compensation strategies to attract and retain diverse talent.

Buying Groups Shifting Younger, Broader, and Less Human: B2B buying groups are becoming younger and more complex, with GenAI influencing decisions. CSOs must prepare their organizations to support evolving buyer preferences and leverage digital buying accelerators.

Navigating the Risks of the Misinformation Age: The proliferation of misinformation poses significant challenges for B2B customers. CSOs should collaborate across the C-suite to establish recovery strategies and ensure transparency and authenticity in outbound campaigns.

“In today’s rapidly changing environment, CSOs must be proactive and forward-thinking. The ability to anticipate and respond to emerging threats is crucial for sustaining growth and maintaining competitive advantage,” says Egloff. “By embracing innovation and fostering strong cross-functional collaboration, CSOs can navigate these complexities and drive success.”