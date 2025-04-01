Lip-Bu Tan outlines a new vision for Intel

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, speaking to a broad tech ecosystem on Monday at Intel Vision 2025, shared insight into his approach to restore the company’s technology and manufacturing leadership.

Pulling from his previous leadership roles and deep-seated industry experience, Tan reinforced that a customer-centric mindset will serve as the cornerstone of Intel’s strategy to leverage emerging technological advancements and capitalize on the significant software, hardware and foundry engineering opportunities ahead.

“As CEO, my number one priority has been spending time with customers,” Tan said to hundreds of customers and partners during the event keynote in Las Vegas. “Under my leadership, Intel will be an engineering-focused company. We will listen closely and act on your input. Most importantly, we will create products that solve your problems and drive your success.”

Key takeaways from the keynote include: