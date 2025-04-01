Lip-Bu Tan outlines a new vision for Intel

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, speaking to a broad tech ecosystem on Monday at Intel Vision 2025, shared insight into his approach to restore the company’s technology and manufacturing leadership.
Pulling from his previous leadership roles and deep-seated industry experience, Tan reinforced that a customer-centric mindset will serve as the cornerstone of Intel’s strategy to leverage emerging technological advancements and capitalize on the significant software, hardware and foundry engineering opportunities ahead.
“As CEO, my number one priority has been spending time with customers,” Tan said to hundreds of customers and partners during the event keynote in Las Vegas. “Under my leadership, Intel will be an engineering-focused company. We will listen closely and act on your input. Most importantly, we will create products that solve your problems and drive your success.”
Key takeaways from the keynote include:
- A New Approach for a New Era: Tan’s vision centres on customer-centricity and engineering excellence. He pledges that Intel will “listen closely” to help address customer and partner needs. Moreover, he stresses the importance of embracing a more software-led design approach and designing purpose-built silicon to enable key workloads for customers. Embracing AI-driven system design, Intel will accelerate development of full-stack solutions and purpose-built silicon for specific outcomes, such as new architectures and critical workflows. This reflects Tan’s aim to rebuild trust and strengthen ecosystem partnerships.
- Establishing a World-Class Foundry: Intel plays a key role in satisfying the global surge in demand for advanced chips that must be built within a flexible, resilient and secure supply chain. Tan will collaborate with the Intel Foundry team to refine its strategy, analyze its current state, and identify growth and differentiation opportunities. As a sign of momentum, Tan says the Intel 18A process technology remains on schedule, approaching first external tape-outs – and high-volume production expected in the second half of the year with the Panther Lake client computing processor.
- Winning Together: Tan’s emphasis on teamwork and partnership reinforces his commitment to a collaborative approach and his desire to transform Intel from a simple supplier to a true partner. It’s a change that signals a fundamental shift in the company’s relationship with its customers. The direction is clear: Intel is forging a path that’s engineer-led and that is fueled by collaboration, humility and a relentless customer focus. Intel is cultivating a culture of unity and achievement, driven not by saying, but by doing. The true measure of this new era will be the impact of Intel’s actions and how the company translates that vision into real-world success.