Rising global demand puts African rare earths in the spotlight

The global demand for rare earth elements is projected to increase four-fold by 2030, driven by the energy transition and increasing investments in industrialisation.

African nations rich in rare earth minerals are accelerating exploration and production efforts to capitalise on this growth. Up p to eight rare earth projects are set for commissioning across the continent by 2029 – boosting Africa’s share of the global supply chain to 10%.

The upcoming African Mining Week will spotlight opportunities across the rare earth value chain.

Africa’s rare earth sector remains largely untapped, attracting the interest of global project developers eager to unlock its full potential.

South African asset manager Novare, for example, signed a R1,8-billion agreement in February 2025 with American firm ReElement Technologies to develop a rare earth refining and battery manufacturing facility.

ReElement will contribute its refining technology while Novare will provide funding for the value addition initiative, with construction expected to begin in the second half of 2025.

In Namibia, the Japan Organisation for Metals and Energy Security and Namibia Critical Metals completed a production pilot for the Lofdal Project, one of only two xenotime-type heavy rare earth deposits currently under development worldwide.

Meanwhile, in Angola, Pensana secured an $80-million loan from Absa Bank in January 2025 to expedite the rollout of the Longonjo Project, which is expected to supply 5% of the world’s magnet metal rare earths demand – essential for the development of wind turbines and electric vehicles.

Major investors are also making bold moves in Africa’s rare earth sector. Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates have injected $537-million into exploration and mine development through mining startup KoBold Metals, further accelerating Africa’s rare earth ambitions. The funding will be directed toward rare earth mining ventures.

Additionally, recognising the strategic value of rare earths, multinational financial institution the African Development Bank proposed the development of the African Units of Account (AUA) – a new currency backed by Africa’s critical mineral reserves, including rare earth elements.

The initiative would help stabilise regional currency markets and attract more international investment in green energy projects, amidst the growing demand of critical minerals globally and Africa’s vast reserves.

The year 2025 continues to mark significant milestones in the growth of Africa’s rare earth sector, with the advancement of key projects such as Phalaborwa and Steenkampskraal (South Africa), Makuutu (Angola), Ngualla (Tanzania) and Songwe (Malawi).