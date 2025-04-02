Cybercriminals target Africa’s $832bn mobile money boom

Africa has emerged as a global leader in mobile money adoption, a financial revolution connecting millions and driving economic growth.

Yet this digital frontier has also attracted a surge in sophisticated fraud, threatening to undermine the very foundations of this transformative technology that has filled the gaps traditional banking could not.

Data from the Global Systems for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) reveals a 17% year-on-year increase in live mobile money accounts in sub-Saharan Africa, reaching 763-million in 2022. Alongside this impressive expansion, however, is a less welcome statistic: a commensurate rise in fraudulent activities.

According to the GSMA, in 2022 alone, transaction values in Africa soared to $832-billion, presenting a lucrative target for cybercriminals employing increasingly efficient tactics. Identity theft, social engineering, and SIM swap fraud are rampant, with e-wallet scams also on the rise, leaving countless individuals and businesses vulnerable.

The financial impact has been devastating, with just one case in Uganda leading to $3,2-million in losses due to SIM swapping.

“The rapid adoption of mobile money in Africa has created immense opportunities, but it has also unfortunately opened doors for malicious actors,” says Doros Hadjizenonos, regional director at Fortinet South Africa. “The accessibility and convenience that make mobile money so popular are the very factors that fraudsters are now exploiting with alarming effectiveness.”

The GSMA survey on the African mobile money ecosystem highlighted a further, critical concern: despite the presence of fraud management systems in most organisations, over half the respondents doubted their effectiveness. Worryingly, nearly half indicated a lack of formal fraud risk assessments, leaving potential vulnerabilities unaddressed. This suggests a gap between the recognition of the threat and the implementation of robust preventative measures.

“Many organisations are still relying on traditional security measures that are simply not equipped to handle the evolving sophistication of mobile money fraud,” explains Hadjizenonos. “Fraudsters are becoming more adept at social engineering and exploiting system weaknesses, necessitating a more dynamic and intelligent approach to security.”

The consequences of this fraud extend far beyond mere financial losses, though. As Hadjizenonos points out: “The damage to brand reputation and customer trust can be immense. The costs associated with managing fraud incidents and resolving customer complaints can also be substantial, diverting resources from innovation and growth.”

In addition, the prevalence of fraud can hinder the adoption of new financial services, such as micro-credit, ultimately impacting financial inclusion efforts.

While the GSMA report indicates that the adoption of advanced technologies like AI and machine learning in fraud prevention is still relatively low, these tools hold immense potential. AI-driven platforms can analyse vast datasets in real-time, identifying subtle patterns and anomalies that traditional security systems might miss, enabling faster detection and response to fraudulent activities.

“A proactive and integrated cybersecurity strategy is paramount,” advises Hadjizenonos. “Organisations need to move beyond reactive measures and embrace a holistic approach that encompasses preventative controls, advanced detection capabilities, and rapid incident response.”

This includes implementing robust authentication mechanisms, educating users about the risks of social engineering, and deploying advanced security solutions that can monitor and protect the entire mobile money ecosystem.